Pakistan marine commandos kill Indian fisherman off Gujarat coast

According to the sources, the Pakistani marine commandos had fired upon the Indian boat "Jalpari" when the fishermen were fishing in Indian waters at the boundary on November 5.

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency killed an Indian fisherman near the international maritime boundary off the Gujarat coast on Saturday. According to the sources, the Pakistani marine commandos had fired upon the Indian boat "Jalpari" when the fishermen were fishing in Indian waters at the boundary on November 5. They had also taken the boat and six other fishers along with them.

They had also fired upon the Indian boat on November 6 but couldn't seize the boat. An FIR has been filed in this case, and the investigation is now ongoing. Responding to the incident, Coast Guard stated that a fisherman from Thane in Maharashtra, who was on a fishing boat 'Jalpari,' was killed after the PMSA personnel opened fire on him and other crew members on Saturday evening.

Also Read | India tells Pakistan: Return our civilians and fishermen in your custody

However, Pakistan has a different version of the matter. It said that the boat had illegally transgressed into Pakistan's territorial waters. It further added that the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency personnel fired warning shots, but the boat did not respond or change course. Then it fired directly on the boat in which one fisherman was killed. It went on to say that PMSA is concerned about security because of Indian marine drug smuggling gangs, as well as the transportation of weapons and assistance for terrorist organisations.

This is a developing story.... More updates shortly