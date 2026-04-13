Delhi Police has uncovered an alleged espionage network using solar-powered CCTV cameras to track military movements near sensitive locations. Linked to Pak's ISI and Babbar Khalsa International, the network sent footage via SIM-based systems. 11 people have been arrested. Authorities are reviewing CCTV systems, especially those with foreign tech.

A major operation by the Delhi Police has uncovered an alleged espionage and terror network that used CCTV cameras to track sensitive military movements. The cameras, sources said, were powered by a Chinese system called EseeCloud. Security agencies believe this network was part of a larger plan linked to Pakistan's intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The aim was to monitor Indian Army and paramilitary movements in key areas.

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How the network was set up

The Special Cell of Delhi Police carried out two coordinated operations and arrested 11 people. Officials said the group was involved in espionage, arms smuggling and gathering information about defence sites.

The accused had installed solar-powered CCTV cameras in important locations. These cameras used SIM cards and could send live video footage directly to handlers based in Pakistan through mobile apps.

Where the cameras were placed

Police said the cameras were installed in areas with regular movement of security forces. These included Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Pathankot, Patiala and Moga in Punjab.

Other locations included Ambala in Haryana, Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, and Bikaner and Alwar in Rajasthan. These places are considered sensitive because they are close to borders, have army camps, or are used for troop movement.

Link to terror outfit

Investigators found links between the group and Babbar Khalsa International, a banned Khalistani terror organisation, according to India Today report.

Officials said the group was trying to build a network that could help in future attacks by giving real-time information about defence activities. This raised serious concerns for national security.

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Similar cases found earlier

This is not the first such case. A similar module was recently uncovered in the Delhi-NCR region. In that case, the group planned to install cameras at around 50 locations, including railway stations and army routes.

At least two cameras were already working, one at Delhi Cantonment Railway Station and another at Sonipat Railway Station. The Sonipat camera had been sending live footage for more than two weeks before it was removed.

How the plan was exposed

The operation began after the BSF’s Punjab unit received information in January. A source inside Pakistan reportedly alerted officials about the plan to install surveillance cameras.

After this, Indian agencies began tracking the network and finally busted it through coordinated raids.

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Why these cameras are a concern

Experts say such CCTV systems are dangerous because they are cheap, easy to install and difficult to trace. By using fake identities to get SIM cards, the accused could operate the cameras without raising suspicion.

The use of Chinese-linked systems has also raised concerns. Officials fear that such technology can be misused if it is not properly checked.

Link to earlier military operation

Sources as quoted by India Today, said that during Operation Sindoor, Pakistani intelligence tried to collect data about Indian convoys from toll plazas.

After losing some of their earlier methods, they may have turned to civilian CCTV systems to rebuild their surveillance network.

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Action by security agencies

After the case came to light, security agencies have started checking CCTV systems more closely, especially in and around Delhi.

Government installations already follow a 'Made in India' rule for security equipment. However, officials are worried about private cameras installed near military areas that may use foreign technology.

Authorities are now reviewing both internal and external security systems. The focus is on making sure that no unauthorised cameras are operating near sensitive locations.

Investigations are still ongoing, and more details may come out in the coming days. Officials have said that strict action will be taken against anyone involved in such activities.

(With inputs from agencies)