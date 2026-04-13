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AI 'Jesus' App Goes Viral: Talk To God For Rs 77 A Minute? New AI App Sparks Debate Worldwide
A new AI app called Just Like Me is going viral for offering users the chance to talk to a digital version of Jesus Christ for a fee. Trained on Bible, AI promises emotional support. While some users find comfort, experts warn about ethical risks.
AI app lets users talk to 'Jesus'
From writing code to helping with daily tasks, artificial intelligence is making everyday life easier for many. Now, it has entered a new and sensitive space, religion. A new app called Just Like Me is trending online because it allows users to talk to an AI version of Jesus Christ.
The service is not free. Users can speak to the AI for about $1.99 (around ₹188) per minute. The idea of 'talking to God' using AI has surprised many people and started a wider discussion online.
How the app works
The app allows users to chat with different AI avatars, including spiritual leaders and even public figures like Donald Trump. The Jesus avatar is listed as “Jesus (With Love by AI)” on the platform.
Users can sign up, add their card details, and choose between a voice or video call. The platform offers two free minutes at the start. After that, users can continue with paid plans. One option includes a 3-day trial followed by a $49.99 package for 60 minutes, which reduces the cost per minute.
What the AI Jesus looks and feels like
The AI version of Jesus is designed to appear calm and friendly. The avatar shows a man with shoulder-length hair, glowing in warm golden light, smiling gently while speaking.
The creator of the app, Chris Breed, said the look is inspired by actor Jonathan Roumie from the TV show The Chosen. The AI has been trained using the King James Bible and various sermons.
What users can expect
According to the app, the AI Jesus can help users deal with stress, fear, and questions about life. It claims to offer emotional support and guide people in finding meaning and self-worth.
Chris Breed believes people can form real emotional connections with the AI. He said users may feel a sense of responsibility while speaking to it, similar to praying. Over time, users may even see the AI as a friend.
Not just one faith
This is not the only platform offering such services. Another platform, ChatwithGod, allows users to chat with AI based on their religion and mood.
There has been a growing trend of AI tools designed around religion, including Hindu and Buddhist digital guides. These tools aim to offer comfort and advice in a simple way.
Concerns and controversy
However, not everyone is comfortable with this idea. Experts have raised concerns about mixing faith with artificial intelligence.
Jeanne Lim has delayed releasing an AI Buddhist priest named Emi Jido. She wants to ensure the system is trained carefully with the right values.
In the past, Kyoto University created projects like BuddhaBot and Buddharoid, showing that the idea of AI in religion is not new. Still, many believe such tools must be handled with care.
One of the major efforts in this space is Magisterium AI, a chatbot trained on nearly 2,000 years of Catholic teachings, as mentioned by New York Post. It was created after many Christians began turning to tools like ChatGPT for spiritual advice.
At the same time, Pope Leo XIV has recognised the “human genius” behind artificial intelligence but warned that it could become one of the most serious challenges facing humanity. He has cautioned that AI may affect people’s thinking, behaviour, and even their spiritual growth.
These concerns are one reason why Jeanne Lim has not yet released Emi Jido, an AI designed to act as a Buddhist priest. Despite years of development, Lim believes such systems must be handled carefully. She compared the AI to a child, saying it needs proper training and strong values before being introduced to the public, the New York Post report added.
The AI has already undergone a formal ordination in 2024, led by Roshi Jundo Cohen, who continues to guide its development from Japan. He sees it as a helpful digital teacher rather than a replacement for real human interaction, describing it as “a Zen teacher in your pocket.”
Lim hopes to eventually make Emi Jido freely available, with a focus on building AI that reflects a wider range of cultures and values, not just Western perspectives.
Meanwhile, Seiji Kumagai, a Buddhist scholar, once believed that AI and religion could not work together. However, after being encouraged by a monk in 2014 to help address declining interest in Buddhism, he began exploring how technology might support faith instead of replacing it.
A growing debate
The rise of AI religious figures raises important questions. Can technology replace spiritual experiences? Should people rely on AI for guidance in personal matters?
While some users enjoy the convenience and comfort, others worry about trust, accuracy, and emotional dependence.
As AI continues to grow, its role in deeply personal areas like faith is likely to remain a topic of debate.
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