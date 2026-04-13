A man from Nashik, Ashok Kharat, who claimed to be an astrologer and healer, is facing serious allegations after a disturbing video went viral. He is accused of abusing women and young girls in the name of ‘Aghori Therapy’. Police have formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the case. Officials fear more victims may come forward.

In Nashik, Maharashtra, self-styled godman and astrologer Ashok Kharat has been sent to judicial custody until April 20, 2026. Authorities are also seeking further police custody in connection with multiple cases against him. Advocate Shailendra Bagde stated that this is the third case registered against Kharat. In Crime Register (CR) No. 76/2026, the court had earlier granted five days of police custody, during which investigators carried out detailed questioning and made progress in the case.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

After the police custody period ended, officials requested magisterial custody remand (MCR), which the court has now approved until April 20.

Accused of sexually exploiting women, including pregnant ones, Kharat faces serious allegations of abusing young girls in the name of 'Aghori Therapy' and treatment. Videos related to this case have been spreading like wildfire on social media, raising major concerns for the authorities.

Scroll to load tweet…

Looking at the gravity of the situation, the police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Deputy Commissioner of Police Tejaswi Satpute is heading this investigation. The CCTV footage from Kharat's office is being examined in detail. The police suspect there could be more such incidents that haven't been reported yet. More revelations are expected as the investigation moves forward.

Officials have urged netizens not to circulated or keep the videos on their devices. They warned that certain cases have been filed against those circulating the videos.

Scroll to load tweet…

Also Read: Woman Dies By Suicide In Karnataka Village After Ex-Lover Shares Private Photos With Groom's Family

Video Causes a Stir

In one of the viral videos, Ashok Kharat is seen in his cabin behaving inappropriately with a young girl. He tells the girl to lift her t-shirt. The video also shows him using things like an internet cable and a cable tester for 'treatment' instead of any medical equipment. What's most shocking is that the girl's mother was right there. Blinded by superstition, she couldn't understand how serious the situation was.

Kharat Fooled People with 'Aghori Therapy'

Kharat used to win people's trust by calling his activities 'Aghori Therapy'. He would claim he had special powers and could cure diseases using technical gadgets. But the investigation has revealed this was all a scam to fool people, which he used to exploit women and young girls. CCTV footage from his office has only strengthened these allegations.

Also Read | No Helmet, High Speed, Reel Craze: Teen Girl Dies In Ghaziabad Bike Crash, Video Before Accident Goes Viral

Serious Cases Already Filed Against Kharat

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches in several cities across Maharashtra on Monday as part of a money laundering investigation against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat and his associates, officials said.

Raids were conducted at five locations in Nashik, Kharat’s hometown, and three locations each in Pune and Shirdi. The searches covered homes and business properties linked to Kharat, his chartered accountant Prakash Pophale, his relatives, and some cooperative credit society branches.

The ED had registered a case against Kharat under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on April 6. This was based on a Nashik Police FIR accusing him of extortion, misuse of religion, and drug-related assault on several women.

Preliminary enquiries show that Ashok Kharat opened multiple bank accounts in the names of third parties through cooperative credit societies in Nashik, while keeping control by listing himself as nominee and linking his mobile number. He allegedly sold ordinary items as 'blessed' products to collect money from victims.

Also Read: Why Are Factory Workers Wearing Cameras? Viral Video Raises Big Automation, Job Loss Questions

The funds were then invested in land through his chartered accountant Prakash Pophale and family. Authorities are searching 11 locations across Nashik, Pune and Shirdi under the PMLA.

Scroll to load tweet…

(With inputs from agencies)