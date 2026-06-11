Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Koteshwar-Airport Metro corridor will boost connectivity in Ahmedabad. The Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, approved Phase 2(A) of the project, aiming to enhance urban mobility and reduce congestion.

New Metro Corridor to Boost Ahmedabad Connectivity

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that the upcoming Koteshwar Road-Amdavad Airport Metro corridor will significantly enhance connectivity to key infrastructure points in Ahmedabad, including the airport and the Sardar Patel Sports Enclave, improving seamless urban mobility in the city.

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"Koteshwar Road-Amdavad Airport Metro Corridor will enhance connectivity to the airport and Sardar Patel Sports Enclave, strengthening seamless urban mobility," Vaishnaw wrote on X. 🚇 Koteshwar Road–Amdavad Airport Metro Corridor will enhance connectivity to the airport and Sardar Patel Sports Enclave, strengthening seamless urban mobility. pic.twitter.com/IuzTbtTrMf — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 11, 2026

Cabinet Approves Key Infrastructure Projects

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wedenesday, approved the construction of the Central Government General Pool Office Accommodation (CGGPOA) at the New Capital City, Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh. The objective of the proposal is to address the growing demand for office accommodation for various Central Government offices by housing them under one roof.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that urban transformation in Gujarat's Ahmedabad is getting further momentum following the successful implementation of Phase 2 of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project. Sharing an X post, PM Modi highlighted that the metro expansion will reduce congestion, create employment opportunities and contribute to sustainable urban growth. "Ahmedabad's urban transformation is getting further momentum!..The Cabinet's approval for Phase 2(A) of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project will strengthen connectivity, particularly to the airport, thus making travel faster and more convenient. This expansion will reduce congestion, create employment opportunities and contribute to sustainable urban growth," the post read.

Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2(A): Details and Impact

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved Phase 2(A) of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project with a corridor for a length of 6.032 Km with 05 stations (04 Elevated and 01 underground).

According to the release, on operationalisation of Phase 2(A), Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar will have 77.63 Km of active Metro Rail Network. The names of stations in the Phase 2(A) Corridor are- Ashram Road, Koteshwar Prachin Mandir, Sabarmati River, Sardar Nagar and Airport.

The total completion cost, including IDC (Interest during Construction) for the project, will be Rs.2,169.04 crore. Phase 2(A) of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project represents a significant advancement in the city's infrastructure development.

Phase 2(A) acts as a major expansion of the Metro Rail Network in the city. Phase 2(A) of the Ahmedabad Metro Project envisages the development of approximately 6.032 km of new metro corridor, aimed at substantially enhancing public transportation by providing seamless connectivity to the airport and linking key residential and commercial areas that presently lack efficient transit access. It aims to seamlessly integrate key zones, including residential & Commercial hubs, with the existing Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar corridor.

Further, the likelihood of sports facilities also being developed in the vicinity for the World Police Games 2029 and Commonwealth Games 2030. By bridging these vital areas with the metro network, Phase 2(A) will not only enhance connectivity but also stimulate economic activity, tourism, and ease urban mobility for both residents and visitors. (ANI)