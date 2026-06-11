P Chidambaram praised PM Modi's 12-year tenure but called comparisons with Jawaharlal Nehru misplaced. He argued that the BJP is ignoring Nehru's full 17-year term and that both leaders' achievements should be recognized independently.

Congress MP P Chidambaram on Thursday reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 12 years in office, saying that while the milestone is noteworthy, comparisons with former PM Jawaharlal Nehru are misplaced. As of June 10, the Prime Minister has completed 4,399 days in office, officially surpassing the previous record held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

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Chidambaram questions Modi-Nehru tenure comparison

In a post on X, Chidambaram said, "4399 days of Shri Narendra Modi continuing as the Prime Minister of India is an achievement worthy of praise. But saying that it has broken Jawaharlal Nehru's achievement is wrong."

Questioning attempts to reframe tenure records, he said, "Can we forget that Nehru served as Prime Minister from 1947 to 1952? Can we erase it? There's no need to comment on the BJP's accounting being to their own liking, but what surprises is the media publishing the BJP's claim without any explanation."

Calling for balanced recognition of both leaders, he said, "Let us praise Prime Minister Shri Modi's 12-year achievement. At the same time, let us honor Bharat Ratna Nehru's 17-year achievement. Let us remember that the glory of nurturing and raising democracy, which was in its infancy from 1947 to 1952, belongs to Jawaharlal Nehru."

NDA hails PM Modi's 12-year tenure

Earlier, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders adopted a resolution hailing the 12-year tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in office. The resolution was adopted on Wednesday at a meeting held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu moved the resolution. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio seconded it.

The resolution was supported by senior NDA leaders and others, including Jitan Ram Manjhi, HD Kumaraswamy, Eknath Shinde, Chirag Paswan, Jayant Chaudhary, Vishnu Deo Sai, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The NDA leaders highlighted seamless integration of people-centric development, participative democracy and performance-oriented governance in PM Modi's tenure. (ANI)