Two Bihar school teachers suspended video surfaced after they were recorded in an objectionable position at a Jehanabad government middle school, prompting swift action by the Bihar Education Department.

Two teachers of a government school were suspended after a scandal hit the Jehanabad district of Bihar. After a video of the teachers in an objectionable position on the campus grounds went viral online. The Bihar Education Department has taken action against them, according to Lokmat News Hindi and local education officials. Within hours, the clip prompted administrative action.

About The Controversy!

The controversy broke out in the Government Middle School of Machhil village under Makhdumpur police station area in Jehanabad district. A man was filmed by another man with a female teacher, on a cell phone. The recording was made on the internal staircase leading to the school roof – right in the middle of official working hours.

Take a look at The Video Here!

What Actions Were Taken!

"The department took swift cognisance as soon as the video came to our attention," confirmed District Programme Officer (DPO Establishment) Ramesh Kumar Pal as he detailed the official response.

Both the teachers were suspended. Reports say that they will remain away from their duties until a formal investigation takes place. Ramesh Kumar Pal also confirmed that the officials have ordered a detailed departmental inquiry to inquire about every single event and circumstance around the recorded incident that quickly went viral on social media.

Internet Reacts!

One user wrote, “Shame on them who forget their dignity and modesty, even in a place meant to educate children.”

Another wrote, “Shameless pigs.. yeh banayenge bachchon ko kabil? Sharam nai aati.”

One more comment read, “Can't believe these are teachers.”

One more user wrote, "