21 police, Home Guard jawans injured as bus carrying them overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Betul

Over 21 police and Home Guard personnel were injured when the bus carrying them overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district in the early hours of this morning, an official said.

According to the official, the tragedy happened close to Baretha Ghat on the Bhopal-Betul highway when these jawans were on their way back to their home area of Rajgarh in the state after finishing their poll duty. According to Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Shalini Paraste, the incident happened at approximately 4am.

"It happened when the bus carrying a total of 40 jawans, including five policemen and remaining home guard, was on its way to Rajgarh after their election duty in Chhindwara," she explained.

According to a police officer, eight employees who had significant injuries are receiving treatment at the Betul district hospital, while those who just had minor wounds are receiving care at Shahpur Hospital.

The incident took place when the bus swerved to avoid a truck that crossed its path, she said. Polling for the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat was held on Friday.