Opposition slams Parliament language gag order, says PM is afraid

According to a recent brochure issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, usage of terminology such as 'jumlajeevi,' 'baal buddhi,' 'Covid spreader,' and 'Snoopgate,' as well as widely used adjectives such as 'ashamed,' 'abused,' 'betrayed,' 'corrupt,' 'drama,' 'hypocrisy' will now to be considered "unparliamentary".

Condemning the 'gag order' on specific language in Parliament on Thursday, the Congress and Trinamool Congress said that all terminology used by the opposition to criticise the Modi regime will henceforth be considered "unparliamentary." According to a recent brochure issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, usage of terminology such as 'jumlajeevi,' 'baal buddhi,' 'Covid spreader,' and 'Snoopgate,' as well as widely used adjectives such as 'ashamed,' 'abused,' 'betrayed,' 'corrupt,' 'drama,' 'hypocrisy' will now to be considered "unparliamentary".

Slamming the rule, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "All phrases used by the opposition to depict Modi Sarkar's reality are now declared 'unparliamentary.' Vishguru, what's next?"

Also Read | 'Jumlajeevi' to 'taanashah': Here's a list of words barred in the Parliament

"Saheb knows his qualities extremely well," said Congress national secretary Randeep Surjewala. He also gave me a printout of the news story. In a Hindi tweet, he remarked, "Who will be terrified of 'Jumlajeevi' - the one who has provided jumlas? Who will be terrified of the name 'Jaichand' - a traitor to the country? These remarks are not being outlawed in Parliament because PM Modi is afraid of them."



Derek O'Brien, head of the Trinamool Congress, stated, "The session will commence in a few days. MPS HAVE BEEN GIVEN A GAG ORDER. We will no longer be permitted to utter these simple words when giving a speech in #Parliament: embarrassed. Abused. Betrayed. Corrupt. Hypocrisy. Incompetent. All of these terms will be used. Suspend my account. Defending democracy."

Also Read | India@75: Free Covid booster shot for those above 18 from July 15 for 75 days

Meanwhile, Jignesh Mevani, working president of the Gujarat Congress, tweeted, "Embarrassed, abused, deceived, corrupt, drama, hypocrisy, inept Unparliamentary terms include jumlajeevi, baal buddhi, Covid spreader, dohra charitra, nikamma, nautanki, dhindora peetna, and behri sarkar. What is going on in the country?"

The compilation of unparliamentary words and expressions comes ahead of the Monsoon session, which begins July 18, and during which the use of words like 'anarchist,' 'Shakuni,' 'dictatorial,' 'taanashah,' 'taanashahi,' 'Jaichand,' 'vinash purush,' 'Khalistani,' and 'khoon se kheti' would be prohibited.