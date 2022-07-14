Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Opposition slams Parliament language gag order, says PM is afraid

    According to a recent brochure issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, usage of terminology such as 'jumlajeevi,' 'baal buddhi,' 'Covid spreader,' and 'Snoopgate,' as well as widely used adjectives such as 'ashamed,' 'abused,' 'betrayed,' 'corrupt,' 'drama,' 'hypocrisy' will now to be considered "unparliamentary". 

    Opposition slams Parliament language gag order says PM is afraid gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 14, 2022, 2:49 PM IST

    Condemning the 'gag order' on specific language in Parliament on Thursday, the Congress and Trinamool Congress said that all terminology used by the opposition to criticise the Modi regime will henceforth be considered "unparliamentary."  According to a recent brochure issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, usage of terminology such as 'jumlajeevi,' 'baal buddhi,' 'Covid spreader,' and 'Snoopgate,' as well as widely used adjectives such as 'ashamed,' 'abused,' 'betrayed,' 'corrupt,' 'drama,' 'hypocrisy' will now to be considered "unparliamentary". 

    Slamming the rule, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "All phrases used by the opposition to depict Modi Sarkar's reality are now declared 'unparliamentary.' Vishguru, what's next?"

    Also Read | 'Jumlajeevi' to 'taanashah': Here's a list of words barred in the Parliament

    "Saheb knows his qualities extremely well," said Congress national secretary Randeep Surjewala. He also gave me a printout of the news story. In a Hindi tweet, he remarked, "Who will be terrified of 'Jumlajeevi' - the one who has provided jumlas? Who will be terrified of the name 'Jaichand' - a traitor to the country? These remarks are not being outlawed in Parliament because PM Modi is afraid of them." 


    Derek O'Brien, head of the Trinamool Congress, stated, "The session will commence in a few days. MPS HAVE BEEN GIVEN A GAG ORDER. We will no longer be permitted to utter these simple words when giving a speech in #Parliament: embarrassed. Abused. Betrayed. Corrupt. Hypocrisy. Incompetent. All of these terms will be used. Suspend my account. Defending democracy."

    Also Read | India@75: Free Covid booster shot for those above 18 from July 15 for 75 days

    Meanwhile, Jignesh Mevani, working president of the Gujarat Congress, tweeted, "Embarrassed, abused, deceived, corrupt, drama, hypocrisy, inept Unparliamentary terms include jumlajeevi, baal buddhi, Covid spreader, dohra charitra, nikamma, nautanki, dhindora peetna, and behri sarkar. What is going on in the country?" 

    The compilation of unparliamentary words and expressions comes ahead of the Monsoon session, which begins July 18, and during which the use of words like 'anarchist,' 'Shakuni,' 'dictatorial,' 'taanashah,' 'taanashahi,' 'Jaichand,' 'vinash purush,' 'Khalistani,' and 'khoon se kheti' would be prohibited.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2022, 2:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru to witness power cut on July 14, 15; know list of affected regions - adt

    Bengaluru to witness power cut on July 14, 15; know list of affected regions

    Nasal spray reduces Covid viral load by 94 per cent: Lancet study - adt

    Nasal spray reduces Covid viral load by 94 per cent: Lancet study

    IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Mumbai for next 24 hours issues red alert for various districts gcw

    IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Mumbai for next 24 hours, issues red alert for various districts

    Villages have helipads but no roads Bombay HC raps Maharashtra govt

    'Villages have helipads but no roads...' Bombay HC raps Maha govt

    India at 75: Story of Mathangini Hazra, who dared to face bullets for freedom

    India@75: Story of Mathangini Hazra, who dared to face bullets for freedom

    Recent Stories

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Lords/London/2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lord's ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    Bengaluru to witness power cut on July 14, 15; know list of affected regions - adt

    Bengaluru to witness power cut on July 14, 15; know list of affected regions

    Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor plays drug supplier from Bihar; later takes over Punjab RBA

    Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor plays drug supplier from Bihar; later takes over Punjab

    Nasal spray reduces Covid viral load by 94 per cent: Lancet study - adt

    Nasal spray reduces Covid viral load by 94 per cent: Lancet study

    IND vs WI 2022: India squad for T20Is against Windies/West Indies announced; Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah unavailable-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022: India squad for T20Is announced; Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah unavailable

    Recent Videos

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes momos in Darjeeling

    Video: Mamata makes 'momos' in Darjeeling

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru snt

    India@75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru

    Video Icon
    Mamata Banerjee serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    VIDEO: Mamata serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    India@75: Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon