    NEET exam innerwear row: Kerala Police arrests 2 more persons

    The Kerala Police arrested Mar Thoma Institute of IT Vice-Principal and NEET examination Center Superintendent Priji Kurian Issac and NTA observer Dr Shamnad. They were reportedly arrested following their interrogation by police. This takes the number of those arrested in connection with the incident up to seven.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kollam, First Published Jul 21, 2022, 9:39 AM IST

    Photograph: Representative image used

    The Kerala Police on Thursday arrested two more persons who oversaw the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) exam held in an educational institution in Kerala for allegedly asking girl students to remove their innerwear before appearing in the July 17 examination.

    The Kerala Police arrested Mar Thoma Institute of IT Vice-Principal and NEET examination Center Superintendent Priji Kurian Issac and NTA observer Dr Shamnad. They were reportedly arrested following their interrogation by police. This takes the number of those arrested in connection with the incident up to seven.

    Five women, who were on NEET exam duty, were arrested on Tuesday. While two of the women worked for the private educational institute at Ayur the other three worked for an agency hired by the National Testing Agency (NTA) where the incident took place.

    The Kerala Police had registered a case under sections 509 and 354 of the Indian Penal Code after the father of a girl student complained that his daughter was asked to remove her innerwear before entering the examination hall to write the examination. 

    The 17-year-old girl said that she and other candidates appearing for the NEET exam were frisked and those wearing innerwear with metal hooks were told to remove the innerwear in a closed room and leave them on the floor. Many of the girls reportedly broke down at being subjected to such humiliation.  

    Meanwhile, the NTA, which had set up a fact-finding committee in the matter, said on Wednesday that its Center Superintendent and Independent Observer and Kollam City Coordinator did not find any such incident happening in the NEET examination centre (Mar Thoma Institute of Information Technology, Kollam). The NTA, however, said that the complainant did take the exam.

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2022, 9:39 AM IST
