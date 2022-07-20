Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

In a gruesome accident, a speeding ambulance skidded and crashed into a toll plaza killing four people on the spot and critically injuring four others in Byndoor in Karnataka's Udupi district on Wednesday.

Police said the deceased included the ambulance driver, the patient and two others accompanying the person in the vehicle. The ambulance was carrying the patient from Honnavar to Kundapura.

The driver of the ambulance lost control of the vehicle, skidded and rammed one of the pillars at the toll gate.

The horrible crash was captured on toll booth CCTV cameras. The video has since been widely shared on social media. The video shows the ambulance swerving, losing control over the vehicle and crashing into the toll gate. The impact was such that the patient and two others were thrown out of the vehicle after it hit a pillar at the toll gate.

