Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    The horrible crash was captured on the toll booth CCTV cameras. The video has since been widely shared on social media. The video shows the ambulance swerving, losing control over the vehicle and crashing into the toll gate

    Jul 20, 2022, 11:14 PM IST

    In a gruesome accident, a speeding ambulance skidded and crashed into a toll plaza killing four people on the spot and critically injuring four others in Byndoor in Karnataka's Udupi district on Wednesday. 

    Police said the deceased included the ambulance driver, the patient and two others accompanying the person in the vehicle. The ambulance was carrying the patient from Honnavar to Kundapura.

    Also Read: 34 pc coastline eroding, 9.79 lakh Govt posts vacant: 7 key things we learnt from Parliament today

    The driver of the ambulance lost control of the vehicle, skidded and rammed one of the pillars at the toll gate.

    The horrible crash was captured on toll booth CCTV cameras. The video has since been widely shared on social media. The video shows the ambulance swerving, losing control over the vehicle and crashing into the toll gate. The impact was such that the patient and two others were thrown out of the vehicle after it hit a pillar at the toll gate.

    Also Read: Shashi Tharoor reveals 'word of the day', this time it is 'Algospeak'

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    India at 75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    India@75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    India at 75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam snt

    India@75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam

    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Top Stories

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb
    Entertainment

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb
    Entertainment

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps
    Entertainment

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps
    Entertainment

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb
    India News

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps
    Entertainment

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb
    Entertainment

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Must See

    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead
    India News

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off
    Videos

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha
    India News

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha