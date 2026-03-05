Menar village in Udaipur, Rajasthan, celebrates Holi uniquely with guns and cannons instead of colours. This 'Gunpowder Holi' commemorates a 400-year-old military victory of the village Brahmins over Mughal forces, a tradition that now draws tourists.

A 400-Year-Old Legacy of Victory

A resident of the village mentioned that the tradition of celebrating this festival dates back 400 years. He further explained that in the 16th century, the Brahmins of Menar Village defeated the Mughal forces in a fierce battle, and the festival continues to be celebrated today to honour the victory and the immense sacrifice of those Brahmins. "This tradition dates back 400 years, the Brahmins of Menar Village defeated the Mughal forces. To honour their victory and observe their sacrifice, we are celebrating this festival," a resident told ANI.

Talwaaro ki Gair: A Unique Sword Ritual

The resident further mentioned that Menar village is the only place in the world where the unique tradition of drawing swords is observed. "Menar is the only place where drawing of Swords (Talwaaro ki Gair) is observed. I am participating in this festival since childhood," added the resident.

Global Attention and Modern Celebration

To celebrate the warrior-like spirit of the Brahmins, the Gunpowder Holi festival also drew international attention, with many foreigners travelling to witness the spectacle. Praising the tradition, Dan, a tourist from the United Kingdom, expressed his delight at being able to observe the unique and vibrant festivities in real time. "My name is Dan, I have a Youtube channel, I am experiencing gunpowder holi, it is absolutely crazy, I am so happy to be here," Dan told ANI Menar village continues to uphold this festival with immense enthusiasm each year.

While participants engage in these vibrant and high-energy celebrations, authorities ensure that strict safety measures are in place to prevent any mishaps. Ultimately, this unique tradition proves that the festival of Holi in India is celebrated across every state with a distinct cultural touch, adding a legendary depth to the traditional festival of colours. (ANI)