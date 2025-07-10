Operation Jal Rahat is underway in Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur, addressing heavy rains and urban flooding. As of July 10th, 40 relief columns have rescued 3,820 people, distributed 1,361 food packets, and provided medical aid to 2,095 individuals.

New Delhi: The Indian Army has been carrying out rescue and relief operations across multiple flood-affected areas, providing critical assistance to the people of Himachal Pradesh and northeastern states In Himachal Pradesh, the Indian Army, in close coordination with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local authorities, has deployed dedicated relief columns across key locations including Thunag, Bagsiad, and Pandoh.

As part of its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, the Army column has been actively engaged in opening of vital access routes, providing medical assistance and distribution of relief material, aid to inaccessible villages among others. On July 6, a critical mule track from Bagsiad to Thunag was successfully cleared which enabled the delivery of essential supplies. At Thunag, the troops distributed relief materials, including first aid and ration kits to affected families.

In partnership with civil administration, the Army has also ensured delivery of relief material to remote villages cut off by the flood. “All columns are in communication via mobile networks, with limited coverage at some locations like Thunag. Satellite communications including ISAT phone, RS STARSV and HX systems have been provided to ensure uninterrupted operational connectivity,” an official said.

Army launches Operation Jal Rahat 2

In response to the recent wave of heavy rains and urban flooding in the northeastern region, the Army has launched Jal Rahat 2, with coordinated deployment across Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur. These efforts are being led by Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) [HQ IGAR (N)] in collaboration with local civil administration.

Nagaland

On July 10, the Deputy Commissioner of Dimapur formally requisitioned assistance from the Indian Army to provide immediate flood relief in Singrijan Colony, one of the worst-hit areas. The Army swiftly responded with the deployment of an Engineer Task Force (ETF) team. While a verbal de-requisition was received later in the day, the Army remains on standby with resources mobilised through the Flood Relief Control Centre at HQ IGAR (N).

Assam

In Upper Assam, the Dhansiri River in Golaghat district has breached danger levels. Although water levels are now receding, the Indian Army continues to monitor the situation closely and is ready to intervene should the need arise.

Manipur

In Manipur, the Nambol River flowing through Imphal West and Bishnupur districts has also surpassed danger levels. While floodwaters are beginning to recede, the Army remains actively engaged in relief operations in coordination with civil authorities.

Flood Relief Operations: Key Statistics

As of 10 July, the Army has deployed a total of 40 relief columns across the region, rescuing 3,820 individuals. A total of 1,361 food packets were distributed and provided medical aid to 2,095 individuals.