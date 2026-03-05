An upper-air cyclonic circulation is currently prevailing over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining regions. Another similar system has formed over the central parts of the South Bay of Bengal and the equatorial Indian Ocean.

Due to these systems, dry weather is likely to continue across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until March 6. However, between March 7 and March 9, light rainfall may occur at isolated places in the Western Ghats districts and southern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.

Other parts of Tamil Nadu, including Puducherry and Karaikal, are expected to remain largely dry during this period.