Chennai Weather LATEST Update: After days of scorching heat across Tamil Nadu, weather department has issued a fresh update. While most regions will continue to experience dry conditions, light rainfall is expected in select districts between March 7
Atmospheric Circulation Brings Limited Rain Chances
An upper-air cyclonic circulation is currently prevailing over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining regions. Another similar system has formed over the central parts of the South Bay of Bengal and the equatorial Indian Ocean.
Due to these systems, dry weather is likely to continue across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until March 6. However, between March 7 and March 9, light rainfall may occur at isolated places in the Western Ghats districts and southern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.
Other parts of Tamil Nadu, including Puducherry and Karaikal, are expected to remain largely dry during this period.
Heatwave-Like Conditions Continue Across the State
Tamil Nadu has been witnessing intense daytime heat, while nights remain relatively cooler. Temperatures in a few districts have crossed 100 degrees Fahrenheit, causing discomfort to residents.
People are hesitant to step out between 10 am and 4 pm due to the scorching sun. Health officials have advised elderly citizens and pregnant women to avoid going outdoors without protection and to stay well-hydrated by drinking plenty of water.
Fog and Chennai Weather Forecast
Moderate fog is likely to occur during early morning hours in isolated places over the Western Ghats districts and coastal Tamil Nadu tomorrow. Similar fog conditions are expected in parts of the Western Ghats districts the following day as well.
In Chennai and its suburbs, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy today. Light fog may appear in some areas during early morning hours. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 33°C, while the minimum temperature may remain between 22°C and 23°C.
Tomorrow, Chennai will continue to witness partly cloudy skies, with light early morning mist in a few places. The maximum temperature may range between 33°C and 34°C, and the minimum temperature is expected to stay between 22°C and 23°C.
