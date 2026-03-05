Residents of Delhi-NCR should prepare for a steady spike in temperatures following Holi. The India Meteorological Department has warned that during the first week of March, several parts of northwest and central India could experience maximum temperatures 4 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal.

In Delhi, the mercury is expected to climb to 34–36°C in the coming days. The minimum temperature may also rise to 17–19°C by March 10, effectively ending the mild chill felt during early mornings in late February. The rising daytime and nighttime temperatures will make conditions increasingly uncomfortable, with intense heat gradually taking hold across the region.