According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, South Bengal will largely remain dry for now, with clear skies dominating through Friday and Saturday. However, a noticeable shift is expected from Sunday.

Districts such as Jhargram, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, and Hooghly may experience light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms starting Sunday. The intensity and coverage of rain are likely to increase on Monday, with scattered thundershowers possible through Tuesday and Wednesday.

Night temperatures are expected to rise slightly over the next two days, while daytime temperatures will hover near normal levels. The lingering winter feel is gradually fading as mercury levels inch upward.