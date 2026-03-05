- Home
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A fresh western disturbance is set to influence West Bengal’s weather, bringing a drop in temperature, possible rain in several districts. Here’s a detailed look at what Kolkata and other regions can expect
South Bengal Weather Outlook: Rain Likely from Sunday
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, South Bengal will largely remain dry for now, with clear skies dominating through Friday and Saturday. However, a noticeable shift is expected from Sunday.
Districts such as Jhargram, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, and Hooghly may experience light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms starting Sunday. The intensity and coverage of rain are likely to increase on Monday, with scattered thundershowers possible through Tuesday and Wednesday.
Night temperatures are expected to rise slightly over the next two days, while daytime temperatures will hover near normal levels. The lingering winter feel is gradually fading as mercury levels inch upward.
North Bengal Forecast: Hill Showers and Thunderstorms
In North Bengal, light rain with thunderstorms is likely, especially in the hilly regions. Darjeeling may witness isolated thundershowers today, while rainfall activity could reduce temporarily until Friday.
From Sunday, districts including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri may receive light to moderate rain with thunder. On Monday, rainfall may extend to Cooch Behar and Alipurduar as well.
Despite these spells, the overall forecast suggests relatively dry conditions over the coming week, except for brief thunderstorm activity in select areas.
Cyclonic Activity and Kolkata Temperature Update
A cyclonic circulation remains active over Northeast Assam, while another system stretches from Odisha to Vidarbha across South Chhattisgarh. Additionally, a new western disturbance has entered areas near Jammu and Kashmir, with another system expected to impact northwest India soon. These systems are contributing to the evolving weather pattern across eastern India.
In Kolkata, the minimum temperature today stands at 20.5°C, while the maximum recorded yesterday was 33.1°C. Relative humidity levels are fluctuating between 26 percent and 82 percent, making conditions feel warmer during the day despite near-normal readings.
Residents are advised to stay updated with local forecasts, especially those in districts likely to experience thunderstorms over the weekend.
