Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai reeled under intense heat as temperatures shot up to 38.7°C, making it one of the hottest March days in recent years. The IMD has warned of prolonged above-normal temperatures across the region
Santacruz Records Scorching 38.7°C; Humidity Touches 90%
Mumbai witnessed a sharp spike in temperature on Wednesday, with the Santacruz observatory recording a maximum of 38.7°C — nearly 5.7°C above the seasonal average. The minimum temperature also remained elevated at 22.6°C, around 2.7°C above normal levels.
High humidity, measured at 90%, added to the discomfort, making conditions feel even hotter than the recorded temperature. The city registered one of the highest March readings in Maharashtra this season, signalling an early onset of intense summer conditions.
For the next 24 hours, clear skies are expected over Mumbai and its suburbs, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 37°C and 23°C respectively.
Yellow Alert for Hot and Humid Conditions Across MMR
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for hot and humid weather in parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri. Although the alert has been withdrawn specifically for Mumbai city, surrounding districts continue to remain under caution.
According to IMD Mumbai scientist Sushma Nair, the temperature rise was in line with earlier forecasts. She indicated that above-normal temperatures are likely to persist through the season. Residents have been advised to avoid direct sun exposure during peak afternoon hours and stay hydrated as heat stress risks increase.
Above-Normal Heat Likely Till May, Says IMD Outlook
As per the IMD’s Hot Weather Outlook for March–May 2026, most parts of the country are expected to experience above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures. Maharashtra, including Mumbai and its adjoining regions, falls within this projection.
The forecast also points to a higher-than-usual number of heatwave days across several parts of east and east-central India, sections of the southern peninsula, and parts of northwest and west-central India. With March temperatures already surging, weather experts warn that April and May could bring even harsher conditions.
Citizens are urged to monitor official advisories and take necessary precautions as the city braces for a prolonged spell of heat.
