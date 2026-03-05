Mumbai witnessed a sharp spike in temperature on Wednesday, with the Santacruz observatory recording a maximum of 38.7°C — nearly 5.7°C above the seasonal average. The minimum temperature also remained elevated at 22.6°C, around 2.7°C above normal levels.

High humidity, measured at 90%, added to the discomfort, making conditions feel even hotter than the recorded temperature. The city registered one of the highest March readings in Maharashtra this season, signalling an early onset of intense summer conditions.

For the next 24 hours, clear skies are expected over Mumbai and its suburbs, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 37°C and 23°C respectively.