    Operation Ajay: Keralites rescued from Israel land in Cochin airport

    The flight carrying five out of seven Keralites who were stuck in the Israel-Hamas war has reached Cochin International Airport today (October 13). The flight Air India AI 831 reaches Cochin airport at 2:25 pm today.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 2:45 PM IST

    Kochi: The flight carrying five out of seven Keralites who were stuck in the Israel-Hamas war has reached Cochin International Airport today (October 13). The flight Air India AI 831 reaches Cochin airport at 2:25 pm today. The Kerala House officials has informed that the rest will travel on their own. The first flight of 'Operation Ajay,' which carried 212 Indian nationals stranded in Israel due to the ongoing conflict, touched down in New Delhi today. In the group consisting of 212 people, 7 people are from Kerala.

    Passengers were selected on a "first come, first served" basis following a registration drive initiated by the Indian embassy, with the government covering the expenses for their return. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar received the rescued individuals at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

    The flight, departing at 10:14 pm local time, was organized to facilitate the return of those unable to do so because Air India had immediately suspended its flights on October 7 when the conflict began. The commercial operations of Air India remain suspended at this time.

    This operation was a response to multi-pronged attacks against Israel by Hamas from Gaza since Saturday and the subsequent Israeli retaliation, resulting in more than 2,500 casualties. Israel initiated a significant counter-offensive in Gaza in response to the attacks by Hamas.

    A significant number of Indians, including students, are still awaiting their turn at the Tel Aviv airport to board the special flight operated under 'Operation Ajay.'

    Israel has pledged an unprecedented offensive against the Hamas group in the Gaza Strip after its fighters breached the border and infiltrated Israel through various means on October 7. With around 300,000 military personnel positioned outside Gaza, Israel has indicated the likelihood of a major ground operation as it aims to eliminate the militant group responsible for an attack that has claimed the lives of at least 1,200 people.

    A 24-hour Control Room No: 011 23747079 has also been started at Delhi Kerala House to help the Keralites arriving in Delhi. 

     

