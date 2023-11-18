Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    One more person from Kerala dies in Dubai cylinder explosion; death toll rises to 3

    One more man from Kerala died after succumbing to injuries in a gas cylinder explosion in Karama, Dubai. The accident took place at Binhaider Building near Karama 'Day to Day' shopping centre at 12.20 am on October 17. The death toll rose to 3.

    One more person from Kerala dies in Dubai cylinder explosion; death toll rises to 3
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 18, 2023, 1:23 PM IST

    Dubai: A man undergoing treatment died after succumbing to injuries in a gas cylinder explosion in Dubai Karama. The deceased was identified as Naheel Nisar (26), a native of Thalassery. The death toll from this accident has increased to three.

    Read: Kerala men die in gas cylinder blast in Dubai; 2 in critical condition

    The accident took place at Binhaider Building near Karama 'Day to Day' shopping centre at 12.20 am on October 17. Around 17 people were living in the flat. There were three rooms in the flat. When the cylinder gas exploded, all of them were engrossed in their mobile phones. Eight people were injured and two of them were in critical condition.

    Meanwhile, two men from Kerala died in the explosion of a cooking gas cylinder in a flat in Karama, Dubai, on October 18. Yakub Abdullah (38), a native of Tirur, Malappuram, who was an employee of Bardubai Anam Al Madina Fruits, and Nidhin Das (24), a native of Thalassery, Kannur, died. Nidhin was undergoing treatment after the incident and died on October 18.

     Nidhin Das passed away while receiving treatment in a hospital in Dubai. Nidin Das, who was looking for work on a visitor's visa, was relieved to find employment after a lengthy search. Naheel is currently seeking treatment at Dubai Rashid Hospital.
     

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2023, 1:25 PM IST
