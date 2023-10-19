Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala men dies in gas cylinder blast in Dubai; 2 in critical condition

    8 people were injured where two of them is in critical condition

    Kerala men dies in gas cylinder blast in Dubai; 2 in critical condition
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 3:03 PM IST

    Dubai: Two men from Kerala died in an explosion of a cooking gas cylinder in a flat in Karama, Dubai on Wednesday( Oct 18). Yakub Abdullah (38), a native of Tirur, Malappuram, who was an employee of Bardubai Anam Al Madina Fruits, and Nidin Das (24), a native of Thalassery, Kannur died. Nidhin was undergoing treatment after the incident and died this morning.

    The accident took place at Binhaider Building near Karama 'Day to Day' shopping centre at 12.20 am on Wednesday. Around 17 people were living in the flat. There were 3 rooms in the flat. When the cylinger gas exploded all of them were engrossed in their mobile phones. 8 people were injured where two of them is in critical condition

    The explosion occurred when they were going to sleep after dinner. Two people were in the bathrooms. They were seriously injured.

    Yakub's colleagues said that his body was found while searching for the missing persons in the accident. Nidhin Das passed away while receiving treatment in a hospital in Dubai. Nidin Das, who was looking for work on a visitor's visa, was relieved to find employment after lengthy searching. Shanil and Naheel are seriously injured and have been admitted to Dubai Rashid Hospital. The dead bodies are kept at Rashid Hospital Mortuary. The police have started an investigation into this matter. It is reported that two women in a nearby flat were injured in the blast.

