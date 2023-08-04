Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Onam 2023: Indian Railways to operate festival special train between Tambaram and Ernakulam

    The special train will consist of a first-class AC coach, two AC II coaches, six AC III-tier coaches, two III-tier economy coaches, six sleeper class coaches, two general second-class coaches, one second-class coach, and one luggage-brake van coach.

    Onam 2023: Indian Railways to operate festival special train between Tambaram and Ernakulam
    During the festive occasion of Onam, the Southern Railway has arranged special train services between Tambaram and Ernakulam, via Chennai and Salem. On August 24, 31, and September 7 (Thursdays), the No 06053 Tambaram-Ernakulam Jn festival special will depart Tambaram at 3 pm and reach Ernakulam at 3.30 am the next day. On August 25, September 1, and 8 (Fridays), the No 06054 Ernakulam-Tambaram festival special will leave Ernakulam at 8.30 am and arrive at Tambaram at 11.15 pm on the same day.

    These special trains will consist of a first-class AC coach, two AC II coaches, six AC III-tier coaches, two III-tier economy coaches, six sleeper class coaches, two general second-class coaches, one second-class coach, and one luggage-brake van coach. These special trains are introduced in response to the increased demand for travel during the Onam festival. In addition to the Tambaram-Ernakulam route, Indian Railways has also scheduled three special trains between Chennai and Bengaluru, running weekly from July 30 until August 20.

    The three Bengaluru-Chennai special trains are SBC MAS FEST SPL #02608, MAS SBC FEST SPL #02657, and YPR MAS FEST SPL #02577. They operate on Wednesdays and Sundays, offering 22 coaches each with sleeper, general, and AC class options. Tickets can be booked online or at railway booking counters.

    Onam is a significant festival celebrated with enthusiasm in Kerala, marking the homecoming of King Mahabali and fostering family reunions and feasting. The Indian Railways anticipates a surge in travel demand during this festive period, and the special trains serve as an additional travel option for those heading to Kerala. In addition to the special trains, Indian Railways has implemented various other measures to alleviate the travel burden during the Onam festival.

