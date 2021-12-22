  • Facebook
    Omicron in India: Delhi bans Christmas, New Year celebrations amid surge in cases

    Omicron in India: Delhi bans Christmas, New Year celebrations amid surge in cases
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 22, 2021, 6:17 PM IST
    In a massive development, in view of the surge in Omicron cases across the country, the Delhi government and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday banned all Christmas and New Year parties and gatherings in the national capital.

    “All DMs and District DCPs shall ensure that no cultural event/gatherings/congregation/take place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in NCT of Delhi,” the DDMA order reads.

    The DDMA also directed the district magistrates to identify potential COVID-19 superspreader areas in Delhi and also directed them to take all required measures in their respective jurisdictions to control the spread. “No mask/No entry should be strictly ensured at shops/workplace,” the order said.

    “All district magistrates shall conduct an intensive survey of the entire area falling under their jurisdiction and identify those pockets, colonies markets and crowded places which have the potential of becoming superspreaders of coronavirus and its Omicron variant,” the DDMA said in the order.

    Meanwhile, Marriage-related gatherings are permitted with a seating of 200 persons, sports complexes are permitted only without spectators. Authorised weekly markets are allowed subject to strict compliance of protocol / SoP/instructions/guidelines issued in this regard.

    India has recorded 213 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 15 states and UTs so far out of which 90 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.  Delhi has recorded the maximum of 57 cases of the Omicron variant followed by Maharashtra at 54, Telangana 24, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 18, Kerala 15 and Gujarat 14.

