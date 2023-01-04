OLA CEO announces upcoming service subscription plans; here's how users react

OLA's Bhavish Aggarwal announced that the upcoming service subscription plans for OLA customers would be available by next week. After the announcement, the comment section was flooded with mixed reactions. Most users responded with complaints about problems with their Ola electric scooters.

OLA Electric is expected to release service subscription plans by the end of next week. The company's CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, tweeted on Wednesday that the upcoming service subscription plans for OLA customers will be available by next week. Additionally, he asked the users about what kind of benefits they would wish to see in the plan.

In his latest tweet, the OLA CEO tweeted, "Launching service subscription plans next week. What benefits do you want to see in the plans?"

Few users responded to the question, suggesting that Ola should introduce replacement spare parts and batteries, software upgrades on annual plans, etc.; however, most users responded with complaints about problems with their Ola electric scooters.

Following his tweet, one said, "First take my defective Ola S1 Pro and refund me...what should I do with the defective scooter." Another user wrote, "Today I am going to complain to Ola company regarding my issue until now." With the comment section filled with mixed reactions, one user mistook the tweet for OLA Cab's and said, "No drivers cancel/deny your ride unnecessarily."

Also Read: Fairwork India: Urban Company rated highest for gig workers' working condition; Uber, Ola score nil

Also Read: Ola, Uber autorickshaw drivers fret over 5 percent convenience fee on each ride

Also Read: Ola S1 Air with 101 km range launched, priced at Rs 79,999; Know all about it