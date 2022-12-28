Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fairwork India: Urban Company rated highest for gig workers' working condition; Zomato, Uber, Ola score nil

    In association with Oxford University, the Fairwork India Team was spearheaded by the Centre for IT and Public Policy (CITAPP), International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B).

    Fairwork India: Urban Company rated highest for gig workers' working condition; Zomato, Uber, Ola score nil AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 28, 2022, 9:21 AM IST

    Fairwork India team in association with Oxford University has said that Ola, Uber, Dunzo, PharmEasy and Amazon Flex have the lowest scores in a rating of digital platforms on the basis of providing fair working conditions for gig workers. Fairwork evaluates the work conditions of digital labour platforms internationally.

    Fairwork India Ratings 2022 Report, which assessed platforms against five principles: Fair Pay, Fair Conditions, Fair Contracts, Fair Management, and Fair Representation, found that Amazon Flex, Dunzo, Ola, PharmEasy and Uber scored zero out of 10 points.

    Also read: Google likely to fire 6 percent of employees in 2023 with poor performance rating: Report

    In its report, the Fairwork India said, "This year, no platform scored more than seven out of the maximum of ten points, and none scored all the first points across the five principles."

    The Fairwork India Ratings 2022 evaluated as many as 12 platforms, including Amazon Flex, BigBasket, Dunzo, Flipkart, Ola, PharmEasy, Porter, Swiggy, Uber, Urban Company, Zepto and Zomato.

    Each of the five principles is broken down into two points: a first point and a second point that can only be awarded if the first point has been fulfilled. Every platform receives a score out of 10. Urban Company scored the most, seven out of 10, followed by BigBasket (6/10), Flipkart (5/10), Swiggy (5/10), Zomato (4/10), Zepto (2/10), and Porter (1/10).

    Also read: Mother Dairy hikes milk price by Rs 2 in Delhi-NCR starting December 27; check new rates

    Speaking to reporters, Professor Balaji Parthasarathy, the Principal Investigator of the team said, "In the eyes of the law, gig workers are independent contractors, which means they are not entitled to labour rights in a manner that unorganized workers or employees are."

    "A starting point to improve their working condition would be to ensure that they receive at least the hourly minimum wage, after considering work-related costs, and ensuring that the demands they make through collective action are heard, acknowledged and considered by the platforms," the Professor added.

    In association with Oxford University, the Fairwork India Team was spearheaded by the Centre for IT and Public Policy (CITAPP), International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B).

    Also read: Indian realtor bids for one of Pakistan's embassy buildings in Washington

    The report also examines the work conditions of platform workers on digital labour platforms in India. It evaluates 12 platforms offering location-based services in sectors such as domestic and personal care, logistics, food delivery, e-pharmacy, and transportation, in India.

    "Even with workers and worker groups repeatedly emphasising the importance of a stable income for platform workers, platforms have been reluctant to publicly commit to, and operationalise a minimum-wage policy," the report said.

    It also said that this year, BigBasket, Flipkart, and Urban Company implemented and operationalised policies to ensure that all workers on these platforms earn at least the hourly local minimum wage after factoring in work-related costs.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2022, 9:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google likely to fire 6 percent of employees in 2023 with poor performance rating report gcw

    Google likely to fire 6 percent of employees in 2023 with poor performance rating: Report

    Mother Dairy hikes milk price by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR region starting December 27; check new rates - adt

    Mother Dairy hikes milk price by Rs 2 in Delhi-NCR starting December 27; check new rates

    Here s what Microsoft co founder Bill Gates said about Elon Musk way of operating Twitter gcw

    Here's what Bill Gates said about Elon Musk's way of operating Twitter

    CBI arrests Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI Bank fraud case

    ICICI Bank fraud case: CBI arrests Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot

    Videocon loan case: Chanda Kochhar, the fall of banking sector titan AJR

    Videocon loan case: Chanda Kochhar, the fall of banking sector titan

    Recent Stories

    CAC could meet on December 29 to interview incumbent selectors, Chetan Sharma likely to be shortlisted again-ayh

    CAC could meet on December 29 to interview incumbent selectors, Chetan Sharma likely to be shortlisted again

    Salman Khan's fans got 'Police Ka Danda' as return gift who were standing outside actor's Galaxy apartments RBA

    Salman Khan's fans got 'Police Ka Danda' as return gift who were standing outside actor's Galaxy apartments

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23: BCCI phasing out Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul from T20I?-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23: BCCI 'phasing out' Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul from T20I?

    After Sushant Singh Rajput 'murder' claims, Rhea Chakraborty shares cryptic post; read on

    After Sushant Singh Rajput 'murder' claims, Rhea Chakraborty shares cryptic post; read on

    South Indian actor Siddharth alleges harassment by CRPF at Madhurai airport; here's what we know RBA

    South Indian actor Siddharth alleges harassment by CRPF at Madhurai airport; here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon