Ola S1 Air with 101 km range launched, priced at Rs 79,999; Know all about it

The biggest announcement is about OLA’s new launch i.e., S1 air. It is built on the same S1 design model however with slight differences like two-tone body colors, to give a sporty look the company took out 25kg from it and thus making it much faster.

Ola Electric has introduced the S1 Air in addition to the S1 and S1 Pro. The cost of the Ola S1 Air electric scooter is Rs 79,999. (ex-showroom). Only those who book the scooter on or before October 24 will receive this introductory pricing. The scooter may be reserved for Rs 999. The business states that the S1 Air's purchasing window will open in February 2023 and that deliveries will start in early April. The S1 Pro costs Rs 1,39,999 while the S1 is priced at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom) (ex-showroom).

On the S1 platform, the Ola S1 Air electric scooter is constructed. Although it has a similar look to the S1 and S1 Pro, the powerplant and battery pack have been completely redesigned. The S1 Air has an IDC range of 100 km when operating in Eco mode thanks to a 2.5 kWh battery pack and a 4.5 kW hub motor. The scooter has a peak speed of 85 kmph, a weight of only 99 kg, and a 0 to 40 kmph acceleration time of 4.3 seconds. However, the S1 Air has a two-tone colour scheme. It comes in five colours: Liquid Silver, Neo Mint, Porcelain White, Jet Black, and Coral Glam.

"The end of the ICE era is now more imminent than ever. Prior to our foray into electric mobility, we were selling 4,000 units a month on average. Today, EVs account for 15% of the whole scooter market, and in places like Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune, that percentage is even higher at 40%! The S1 Air is a crucial step toward India's EV revolution becoming a widespread movement, which is necessary to genuinely put an end to the age of internal combustion engine (ICE) cars," Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder and CEO of Ola, remarked.

Additionally, Ola Electric unveiled MoveOS 3, its third software update in a year. More than 20 new features are included in the most recent over-the-air update, including proximity unlock, party mode, moods, hill hold, profiles, holiday mode, and support for Ola's hypercharger network. Ola has launched a "Community Forum" where all users may communicate, exchange experiences, and schedule rides with one another.

