Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ola, Uber autorickshaw drivers fret over 5 percent convenience fee on each ride

    The minimum charge fixed by the government for autorickshaw rides is Rs 30 and the per kilometre fare above that is Rs 15. Thimmappa, an autorickshaw driver, said the fixed fares on the face of it do not appear to be exorbitant but it is difficult to predict how these companies would charge people.

    Ola Uber autorickshaw drivers fret over 5 percent convenience fee on each ride AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 27, 2022, 5:57 PM IST

    Autorickshaw drivers linked with the ride-hailing companies and the Ola Uber Drivers and Owners' Association (OUDOA) are apprehensive about the five per cent convenience fee and Goods and Services Tax (GST) levied on every autorickshaw ride taken up by passengers.

    On November 25, the Karnataka government directed the regional transport authorities to charge five per cent convenience fee and GST from the ride hailing companies on each autorickshaw ride by the passengers.

    Also read: Six days after border violence, Assam lifts travel restrictions to Meghalaya; check details

    OUDOA president Tanveer Pasha blamed the state government for not presenting the case properly before the Karnataka High Court.

    Speaking to reporter, Pasha said, "The government should have brought an amendment to the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregators' Rules because there is no provision for autorickshaw in it."

    "If they (transport department) had given proper information to the court, then the court would have directed the government to bring an amendment to the rule," he said.

    Also read: 'I hugged her and killed her': Bengaluru techie kills 2-year-old daughter as he had no money to feed her

    He also alleged that the transport department did not take on board the Regional Transport Authority, Bengaluru Urban district, whose chairman is the deputy commissioner of Bengaluru Urban district while passing the direction. In the existing scheme of things, the charge for every kilometre while riding an autorickshaw is Rs 15.

    Adding the five per cent convenience fee with GST on per kilometre ride in Bengaluru would cost about 80 paise, Pasha was apprehensive that the aggregators may find ways to increase it.

    The minimum charge fixed by the government for autorickshaw rides is Rs 30 and the per kilometre fare above that is Rs 15. Thimmappa, an autorickshaw driver, said the fixed fares on the face of it do not appear to be exorbitant but it is difficult to predict how these companies would charge people.

    Also read: 'BJP is a video making company': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Satyendar Jain's leaked jail video

    "These Ola-Uber companies were charging exorbitantly due to which the government had to intervene. We don't know how they will use this latest order to burn a hole in the pockets," Thimmappa said.

    Venkatesh N, another autorickshaw driver, said only time will tell how the rates will be fixed on each ride and how people are charged. A public relations team member of Ola Cabs declined to comment on the five per cent convenience fee.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2022, 5:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will create alternative : Elon Musk replies to social media user on 'what if Twitter gets banned..'

    'Will create alternative': Elon Musk replies to social media user on 'what if Twitter gets banned..'

    Amazon India to shut food-delivery business from December 29 Report gcw

    Amazon India to shut food-delivery business from December 29: Report

    Karnataka App-based autos to charge 5% fee above govt base fare; know details - adt

    Karnataka: App-based autos to charge 5 percent above govt base fare; know details

    MCD issues licences to 200 restaurants in Delhi to operate open-air dining; check details - adt

    MCD issues licences to 200 restaurants in Delhi to operate open-air dining; check details

    Toyota to launch Hycross the all-new Innova in India on Friday

    Hycross, the all-new Innova, to be launched in India on Friday

    Recent Stories

    Kajal Raghwani SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Khesari Lals song Kariya Dupatta is not to be missed by their fans-WATCH NOW RBA

    Kajal Raghwani SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's ‘Kariya Dupatta’ is not to be missed by their fans

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Keysher Fuller lone winner breaks Japanese hearts as Costa Rica remains in pre-quarters race-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Fuller's lone winner breaks Japanese hearts as Costa Rica remains in pre-quarters race

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav's hot bedroom romantic in 'pink nighty' goes viral-WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's hot bedroom romantic in 'pink nighty' goes viral-WATCH

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hamilton/2nd ODI: Will having closed-roof cricket stadiums be helpful in the future? Shubman Gill comments-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: Will having closed-roof cricket stadiums be helpful in the future? Gill comments

    HOT Pictures and Video Namrata Malla's sexy dance moves in bikini top showing off her coverage goes VIRAL RBA

    HOT video: Namrata Malla's sexy dance moves in bikini top showing off her coverage goes VIRAL

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon