Odisha Train Accident: 'Focus on basic train, not on bullet train...' Opposition slams Modi govt

Odisha Train Accident: Politics over the train crash had started even before the rescue operations at the accident site entered halfway.

Focus on operating the basic train not on bullet train... that is what Opposition parties like Congress had to say barely a day after the tragic train accident in Odisha's Balasore district that killed 261 people and injured over 900 others.

Politics over the train crash had started even before the rescue operations at the accident site entered halfway. Former Union Railway Minister and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "It is a painful tragedy, it makes us all sad. The basic things should be done; 25 lakh people travel by train in India. It's a hurtful and sad thing. We want to request the government of this country focus on basic trains, not bullet trains. The bullet train will come, everyone knows that. But that does not mean that you will not be attentive with the basic train."

"Most of the people travelling in the train were from West Bengal. The government is showing a lack of interest in the Railways department these days. The condition of Railways in India is very bad, the government has destroyed everything," he added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed apprehension that improper functioning of the anti-collision system could be a reason for one of the worst train accidents in the country in the last 15 years.

"When I was the Railways Minister for three terms, I took the initiative to install an anti-collision system. I feel that if the system had been working, the accident could have been averted. A large number of victims who died in the accident were from West Bengal. My government officials are coordinating with their counterparts in Odisha for smooth rescue operations," she said.

The remarks were followed by a clarification from the Railways that the route was not covered by the anti-collision technology -- Kavach.

Earlier in the day, TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale took to Twitter to say, "My fervent prayers for those affected & their families. ...That an alleged signalling failure led to 3 trains crashing is shocking beyond belief. There are serious questions which need answering."

CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said on Twitter, "Do we no longer have any signalling and safety system in Indian railways? Or will such terrible tragedies become the new normal for rail travel in India? We owe an answer to the victims and to the families who lost their near and dear ones in this mishap."

CPI leader Binoy Viswam claimed that while the central government was concentrating only on luxury trains. Trains and tracks of common people are neglected. Orissa deaths are the result of it. Rail minister should resign," Binoy Viswam tweeted.

