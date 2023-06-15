Now, IPL team from Andhra Pradesh? CM Jagan seeks CSK and MI's guidance to groom squad

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy bats for a conducive environment in the state for cricket to flourish and ultimately groom a team which can compete in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, gave the go-ahead on Thursday to the relevant officials to foster a cricket-friendly environment in the state and eventually develop a squad that can play in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Chief Minister gave authorities instructions to consult with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), one of the most successful IPL teams, in an endeavour to create professional teams at the district and constituency levels, at a meeting to examine the activities of the youth services and sports department.

"Taking inspiration from Ambati Rayudu and K S Bharat, we shall groom more cricketers. In the beginning, we will hand over the coaching responsibilities to CSK at three stadia and in the future we shall seek the cooperation of Mumbai Indians team also," he was quoted as saying in a release.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, an IPL franchise from Telangana, has been part of the T20 league since 2012 and is owned by Kalanithi Maran of the SUN Group. The team is currently coached by Brian Lara and captained by Aiden Markram. Their primary home ground is the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad, which has capacity of 55,000.

The state government also made the decision to organise "Play Andhra," a state-wide sports festival that would also be an annual event, with the goal of inspiring youth to take up sports.

The event, which is organised at the village, mandal, district, and constituency levels, will feature a variety of sports, including cricket, kabaddi, volley ball, badminton, Kho-kho, and more.