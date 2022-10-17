Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Not going for Satyagrah: BJP on Manish Sisodia's show of strength before CBI visit

    The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT-cell head, Amit Malviya, took to Twitter to remind Sisodia that he has been summoned for 'corruption and is not going for Satyagrah.' Amit Malviya tweeted, "Despite his bravado, he has to deal with the agencies alone. Kejriwal won't be there to instruct."

    First Published Oct 17, 2022, 3:54 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT-cell head, Amit Malviya, attacked Delhi deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Monday as he held a show of strength before heading to the office of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for an investigation into the national capital's now-withdrawn excise policy. Malviya took to Twitter to remind Sisodia that he has been summoned for 'corruption and is not going for Satyagrah.'

    In the National Herald case, the BJP IT-cell chief added that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi threw 'similar tantrums' but ended up 'recording his statement over five days.' "Despite his bravado, he must face the agencies on his own. There will be no Kejriwal to tutor," Malviya added in response to Sisodia's tweet.

     

     

    In another tweet, Malviya claimed that the Delhi deputy CM and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut have 'eerie similarities.' According to the BJP IT-cell head, both leaders walked out for the 'cameras,' were greeted by their wives and mothers, and then "drove through a handful of supporters in an open roof car."

     

     

    According to Malviya's tweet, the outcome could be the same. Raut has now been imprisoned indefinitely. Raut has been imprisoned since August in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam.

    Sisodia arrived at the CBI headquarters at 11 am before going to the CBI office; Sisodia sought his mother's blessings and visited Raj Ghat to offer prayers. He then staged a massive show of strength with scores of AAP leaders gathered outside his house and addressed them, taking shots at the saffron camp.

    The Delhi deputy chief minister reiterated his claims that the case against him is 'fake' and that the central agency wants to 'arrest' him even though they found nothing when they raided his house and bank locker the last time.

    "Because they want to arrest me, I can't go to Gujarat. The BJP is terrified there. Whenever I've visited the state, I've seen schools in disrepair. Gujaratis have faith in us. The state is going against the BJP," said Sisodia.

    The AAP, which won a landslide victory in Punjab earlier this year, is now looking to expand its regime to Gujarat, where assembly elections are scheduled for November and December.

    Several AAP leaders, including its national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, have come to Sisodia's aid, claiming that the summons was issued at the request of the BJP, who are concerned about AAP's growing support in Gujarat.

