Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat Elections 2022: AAP releases fifth list of 12 candidates

    While releasing the list, AAP Gujarat president Gopal Italia said his party has set an example by announcing the names of candidates much in advance with an idea to allow them to get enough time to reach out to the public.

    Gujarat Elections 2022: AAP releases fifth list of 12 candidates AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 16, 2022, 3:10 PM IST

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday released its fifth list of candidates for 12 seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections due this year-end. With the new list, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has so far announced the names of 53 candidates for the upcoming polls to 182 Assembly seats in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state.

    The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have so far not announced names of any of their candidates for the polls.

    Also read: 'Shift to digital banking put India on sustained growth path', says PM Modi

    The new entrant AAP, which is trying to position itself as the main contender to the BJP, had on October 6 announced its fourth list of 12 candidates and said it will contest elections on all 182 seats in the state.

    The latest names announced on Sunday of candidates are for 12 seats, four of which are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (STs) and two for Scheduled Castes (SCs).

    Also read: Delhi liquor scam: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on October 17

    Out of these 12 seats, six are currently held by the Congress, five by the BJP and one by the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), the Chhotu Vasava-led outfit which recently broke its alliance with the AAP.

    While releasing the list, AAP Gujarat president Gopal Italia said his party has set an example by announcing the names of candidates much in advance with an idea to allow them to get enough time to reach out to the public.

    As per the list, Rajesh Pandoriya is the AAP candidate from Bhuj, Jayantibhai Parnami from Idar, Ashok Gajea from Nikol, Jasvant Thakor from Sabarmati, Sanjay Bhatasna from Tankara, Valjibhai Makwana from Kodinar (SC), Ravjibhai Vaghela from Mahuda, Udeysinh Chauhan from Balasinor, Banabhai Damor from Morva Hadaf (ST), Anil Garasiya from Jhalod (ST), Chaitar Vasava from Dediapada (ST), and Bipin Choudhary from Vyara (ST).

    Also read: Kharge vs Tharoor: History beckons as Congress gears up for its 6th AICC chief election

    The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has so far released its list of three candidates -- from Danilimda (SC), Jamalpur Khadia and Surat-East.

    The AAP's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been aggressively campaigning in Gujarat, holding rallies and town halls and promising a host of pre-poll guarantees, including free electricity, better education and healthcare facilities.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2022, 3:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will have no shame in taking advice and support of Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge AJR

    Will have no shame in taking advice and support of Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge

    Temples in Uttarakhand triggers alert as letter threatening to blow up railway stations emerge: Report AJR

    Temples in Uttarakhand triggers alert as letter threatening to blow up railway stations emerge: Report

    'Attempts to impose Hindi': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin writes to PM Modi AJR

    'Attempts to impose Hindi': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin writes to PM Modi

    Congress President polls: Putting '1' may lead to confusion, electors asked to put tick mark AJR

    Congress President polls: Putting '1' may lead to confusion, electors asked to put tick mark

    What does a third term for Xi Jinping, who vows to strengthen China's military, mean for India snt

    What does a third term for Xi Jinping, who vows to strengthen China's military, mean for India?

    Recent Stories

    football Revealed why Atletico Madrid Diego Simeone did not sign Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo this summer snt

    Revealed: Why Atletico Madrid did not sign Man United icon Cristiano Ronaldo this summer

    football epl Leeds United vs Arsenal: Gunners blame 'Drake curse' after play suspended due to power cut & technical issues snt

    Leeds United vs Arsenal: Gunners blame 'Drake curse' after play suspended due to power cut & technical issues

    Bookie odds favour Rishi Sunak comeback amid turbulence for British PM Liz Truss AJR

    Bookie odds favour Rishi Sunak comeback amid turbulence for British PM Liz Truss

    Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan surrogacy: The couple was legally married 6 years age; surrogate mother is relative RBA

    Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan surrogacy: The couple was legally married 6 years age; surrogate mother is relative

    Diwali 2022: Delicious and easy beverages you can serve this Diwali party SUR

    Diwali 2022: Delicious and easy beverages you can serve this Diwali party

    Recent Videos

    Watch Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Watch: Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: We will miss Jasprit Bumrah - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'We will miss Jasprit Bumrah' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    Video Icon
    Watch out for 'Social Engineering'; here is you can protect yourself

    Watch out for 'Social Engineering'; here is how you can protect yourself

    Video Icon