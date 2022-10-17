Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arvind Kejriwal shares image featuring Manish Sisodia as 'superhero'; BJP reacts

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posted an illustration on Twitter showing Manish Sisodia in a heroic avatar. The picture, posted without a caption, shows Sisodia holding a shield named "Delhi education model" while helping a girl study even as arrows named ED and CBI rain on him. 

    First Published Oct 17, 2022, 3:20 PM IST

    As the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is being questionned by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the controversial liquor policy case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posted an illustration on Twitter showing the deputy in a heroic avatar. The picture, which was uploaded without a caption, depicts Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister, helping a little girl study while dodging arrows from the ED and CBI.

    Reacting to the image, the BJP poked fun at the image by using its own rendition of Sisodia holding an open book to conceal liquor bottles and money. Sunil Yadav, the vice president of the BJP in Delhi, posted the image on Twitter, with Kejriwal holding a bottle of alcohol in one hand and a broom in the other. The caption on Yadav's photo read, "Liquor Minister in the Disguise of Education Minister."

    This is the first time that Sisodia - named as the primary accused in the case -- has been summoned for questioning. After receiving permission from Delhi's Lieutenant Governor to conduct an inquiry, the agency searched his home in August.  Manish Sisodia has also predicted his arrest today as part of a BJP "plan" to stop him from campaigning for the upcoming Gujarat election. On his journey to the CBI headquarters, he set up a roadshow, visited many locations, including Raj Ghat, the Mahatma Gandhi monument, and spoke to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members.

