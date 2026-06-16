A Ukrainian content creator’s viral video praised Indian cinemas as superior to European ones. She highlighted their exceptional comfort, premium services, and affordability, contrasting them with Europe's pricier, basic theaters. The video sparked widespread online discussion about India's evolving cinema culture.

A Ukrainian content creator has sparked widespread discussion online after sharing her admiration for Indian cinemas, claiming they offer a far superior movie-going experience compared to theatres in Europe. Her viral video, posted on social media, has resonated with movie lovers and reignited conversations about the rapid transformation of cinema culture in India.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In the video, the woman expressed amazement at the facilities available in Indian multiplexes, particularly the comfort, affordability and premium services offered to moviegoers. Comparing her experiences in India and Europe, she argued that the difference was so significant that there was “not even a competition” between the two.

Check the viral video here:

Sharing her thoughts, she said, "I was shocked when I first went to a cinema in India. Compared to Europe, it's not even a competition." She went on to praise the spacious seating, modern infrastructure and range of amenities available in Indian theatres, which she felt were unmatched by many European cinema chains.

The content creator highlighted how Indian multiplexes often provide luxury recliner seats, food delivery directly to seats and advanced viewing experiences at prices she considered reasonable. According to her, many theatres in Europe charge higher ticket prices while offering comparatively basic facilities.

Also Read: Viral Video of Chefs Slicing Vegetables to Exact Weights Sparks Heated Debate Online (WATCH)

The video quickly gained traction online, attracting thousands of views, likes and comments. Many Indian users welcomed the praise and agreed that the country's cinema industry has significantly upgraded its infrastructure over the years. Several commenters pointed to premium multiplex chains and luxury screens that have transformed movie-watching into a more immersive entertainment experience.

At the same time, the post also triggered debate among viewers. Some users argued that the comparison was unfair because cinema experiences vary widely across countries and cities. Others noted that premium theatres in Europe and North America can offer equally luxurious amenities, albeit at higher prices.

Despite differing opinions, the video struck a chord with audiences by highlighting a lesser-discussed aspect of India's growing consumer and entertainment landscape. The enthusiastic review also reflected how international visitors often discover unexpected conveniences and experiences while living in the country.

As the discussion continues online, the viral clip has become another example of how everyday observations from foreign visitors can spark conversations about India's evolving infrastructure, affordability and entertainment culture.

Also Read: Bengaluru Auto Driver’s Smartwatch QR Code Hack Goes Viral, Internet Calls It the ‘Peak Bengaluru Moment’