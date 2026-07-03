BJP's Maneka Gandhi alleges a wildlife law exemption for peacock feathers has led to commercial misuse and illegal hunting of the national bird. She calls for closing this loophole, arguing conservation must evolve beyond tradition and custom.

BJP leader and prominent animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi has reignited a fierce national debate over the commercial use of peacock feathers. Speaking to the media in the capital on Thursday, Gandhi vehemently questioned the existing exemptions under India's wildlife protection laws, alleging that regulatory loopholes are actively driving the illegal hunting of the country's national bird. Arguing for a more integrated approach to conservation, Gandhi emphasised that environmental protection, animal welfare, and social responsibility are fundamentally "different expressions of the same idea."

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Legal Loopholes and Commercial Misuse

The core of Gandhi's argument traces back to the inception of India's foundational wildlife legislation. She noted that when the Wildlife Protection Act was enacted in 1972, an exemption was granted to Jain monks of the Digambara sect, allowing them to use peacock feathers for pichhis (traditional broom-like whisks used to brush away insects to avoid harming them gently). However, Gandhi warned that this specific allowance has since morphed into a commercial hazard. "That exemption was allowed. But once the door was opened, a whole industry developed around it," Gandhi stated.

She challenged the common belief that the feathers are harmlessly gathered, asserting that peacocks do not naturally shed their plumage in the massive quantities demanded by the market. Instead, she alleged, commercial pressure has directly contributed to the illicit killing of the birds.

Gandhi revealed that she had previously attempted to push through a legislative amendment to close this loophole during Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure, though the effort did not materialise. Clarifying her stance, Gandhi stated she was not targeting any specific community but was highlighting how well-intentioned legal exemptions inevitably face wider misuse.

Cruelty, Custom, and Societal Evolution

Addressing the subsequent backlash, nationwide protests by Jain organisations, and legal notices served against her, the activist remained steadfast. She drew parallels to other instances where cruelty was shielded by the excuse of local tradition, recalling a horrific incident from Kerala during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gandhi cited cases in Malappuram where explosives were hidden inside fruit to target wildlife. "Elephants would eat them, shattering their jaws; yet, the response was, 'No, no, this is our custom.' Is planting bombs and shattering jaws our tradition?" she questioned.

She argued that societal norms must evolve, comparing the shift in animal rights to historic human rights milestones. "When the issue of women's voting rights arose, the custom was to deny them, but that changed," she noted. Highlighting that her team is constantly in court battling issues like animal sacrifice, Gandhi urged her critics to look past their immediate anger and consider the ecological reality.

A Plea for the National Bird

"Lash out at me all you want, but just take ten minutes to reflect," Gandhi concluded, issuing a final plea for the national bird. "That peacock deserves a chance at life; otherwise, it can neither rise nor fly. So, why not give it a chance?" (ANI)