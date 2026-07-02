Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh reviewed operational guidelines for the Delhi EV Policy 2026, directing officials to use a digital portal for transparent, time-bound approvals, incentives, and exemptions to promote clean mobility.

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Thursday chaired a detailed review meeting on the Operational Guidelines for the Delhi EV Policy 2026, directing officials to ensure their effective implementation through a dedicated digital portal with clearly defined timelines, robust institutional mechanisms and seamless coordination among all stakeholders.

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Reviewing the Guidelines in detail, the state Transport Minister emphasised that the operational framework has been designed to translate the vision of the Delhi EV Policy 2026 into an efficient, transparent and citizen-centric implementation mechanism. He instructed the Transport Department to strictly adhere to the timelines prescribed under the Guidelines so that approvals, incentives and exemptions are processed in a predictable, accountable and technology-driven manner.

Digital-First Approach

The Transport Minister reviewed the comprehensive digital architecture envisaged under the Guidelines, under which a dedicated online portal will function as the single-window platform for approval of eligible electric vehicle models, submission and processing of purchase and scrapping incentive applications, exemption from no-entry restrictions for eligible electric N2 category goods vehicles, publication of approved vehicle models, application tracking and real-time monitoring of implementation. Transport Minister Singh directed officials to ensure that every stage of the implementation process is carried out digitally with minimal manual intervention, enabling greater transparency, faster service delivery and ease of access for citizens, manufacturers and other stakeholders.

Robust Institutional Framework

The Transport Minister also reviewed the institutional framework established under the Guidelines, including the constitution of the EV Cell and the Model Approval Committee, besides the clearly defined responsibilities assigned to the Transport Department, District Transport Officers (DTOs), Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), authorised dealers and Delhi Transco Limited for smooth implementation of the Policy.

Vehicle Model Approval

Reviewing the vehicle model approval mechanism, Singh directed officials to ensure that eligible vehicle models are approved through a transparent, time-bound and technically robust process. Under the Guidelines, manufacturers will submit applications through the designated portal, while the Model Approval Committee will examine compliance with technical specifications, localisation requirements and other eligibility conditions before granting approval. The Minister further directed that the list of approved vehicle models be updated regularly and made publicly available on the designated portal to ensure transparency for consumers.

OEM Obligations

The Transport Minister also reviewed the responsibilities assigned to OEMs under the Operational Guidelines. He emphasised that manufacturers must ensure timely registration of eligible vehicle models, maintain compliance with prescribed technical and localisation requirements, promptly update any changes in vehicle specifications and fulfil all obligations relating to authorised dealerships and charging infrastructure in accordance with the Policy.

Streamlining Incentives and Exemptions

Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh reviewed the framework governing purchase incentives and directed officials to ensure that eligible applicants experience a smooth, paperless and time-bound process. The Guidelines provide for online submission, digital scrutiny, verification by the concerned District Transport Officer and electronic processing of eligible applications through the designated portal. He directed officials to communicate deficiencies, wherever required, through the portal within the prescribed timelines and ensure prompt disposal of applications after compliance by applicants. The Minister further directed that purchase incentives be disbursed through the Aadhaar Based Payment System (ABPS) to verified bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries after due verification, thereby ensuring transparency, accountability and timely delivery of benefits.

Scrapping Incentives

Reviewing the provisions relating to scrapping incentives, Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh directed officials to ensure seamless implementation for eligible applicants purchasing new electric vehicles after obtaining a valid Certificate of Deposit (CoD) from an Authorised Vehicle Scrapping Facility. He emphasised that the entire process should remain simple, transparent and fully integrated with the digital portal to encourage environmentally responsible disposal of old vehicles.

No-Entry Exemptions

The Minister also reviewed the operational mechanism for granting exemption from no-entry restrictions to eligible Electric N2 category goods vehicles. He directed the Transport Department to operationalise a real-time digital database of exempted vehicles integrated with enforcement systems so that exemptions are granted and monitored efficiently. He further instructed that exemptions must be withdrawn promptly in cases where vehicles are subsequently found to be ineligible or where false information or misrepresentation comes to light, while ensuring due process.

Ensuring Accountability and Monitoring

Singh also reviewed the role of District Transport Officers in scrutiny, verification and processing of applications and directed that all applications be examined within the timelines prescribed under the Guidelines. He stressed that any deficiencies should be communicated digitally without delay and that applicants should receive timely decisions through the designated portal. The Minister further instructed officials to undertake continuous monitoring of implementation through the EV Cell and ensure close coordination with all implementing agencies so that policy objectives are achieved efficiently. He also directed that digital integration with enforcement systems and public dashboards be utilised for real-time monitoring, transparency and improved governance.

Minister Vows Transparent, Hassle-Free System

Speaking after the meeting, Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said, "The Operational Guidelines provide a comprehensive implementation framework for the Delhi EV Policy 2026 and reflect our commitment to transparent, technology-driven and citizen-centric governance. Every stakeholder, from vehicle manufacturers and dealers to individual consumers and commercial operators, should experience a predictable, efficient and hassle-free system."

He added, "Through the dedicated online portal, approvals of vehicle models, processing of purchase and scrapping incentives, and exemptions for eligible vehicles will be handled in a completely digital and time-bound manner with clearly defined responsibilities and accountability. We are committed to ensuring that every eligible beneficiary receives the intended benefits promptly while strengthening Delhi's transition towards clean, sustainable and future-ready mobility."

The Minister directed senior officers to ensure strict compliance with the Operational Guidelines, undertake periodic reviews of implementation, resolve operational bottlenecks proactively and maintain continuous engagement with stakeholders to facilitate the successful rollout of the Delhi EV Policy 2026 across the National Capital. (ANI)