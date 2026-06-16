A viral video of professional chefs cutting vegetables to precise weights has ignited a fierce online debate. The footage shows chefs hitting specific gram targets with remarkable accuracy, stunning many viewers. Supporters argue this is a genuine skill developed through years of practice and muscle memory in professional kitchens.

A viral video showcasing professional chefs slicing vegetables to astonishingly precise weights has ignited a fierce debate across social media platforms. The clip, which has amassed thousands of views and more than 4,300 upvotes online, features experienced chefs effortlessly cutting vegetables to match specific weight targets, leaving viewers both impressed and sceptical.

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In the now-viral footage, chefs are challenged to slice vegetables to exact predetermined weights. One chef confidently announces he will cut a piece weighing exactly 69 grams and succeeds perfectly. In another instance, a chef is asked to cut 58 grams and produces a slice weighing 57 grams, missing the target by just a single gram. The remarkable precision has stunned viewers and sparked widespread discussion about whether such accuracy is truly possible.

Check the viral video here:

What makes the video particularly fascinating is how effortless the chefs appear while performing the task. Their movements resemble pure muscle memory developed through years of repetitive work in professional kitchens. Supporters of the video argue that experienced chefs handle ingredients daily and can develop an exceptional sense of weight and proportion over time.

The internet, however, remains divided.

One sceptical viewer commented, "I'm sceptical. It's believable if it's within a 10-gram range, but a 1-gram margin is just some trickery." Another questioned the authenticity of the footage, writing, "How did they do it? Easy - the cameraman's audio was replaced in post-production."

Others came to the chefs' defense. One user shared, "That's entirely possible. I've been weighing coffee beans every morning for 16 years or so and usually use 18g. I can grab 18g by feel just about every time. I don't even need to look at it." Another added, "Very believable if you do this on a daily basis as your main job for years and years."

Despite the praise, doubts continued to surface. Critics pointed out that "The camera didn't show the scales being zeroed either," while another viewer remarked, "They just show you the clips where they actually got it right. That's the easiest way to fake it. It's the same concept as online trick shots."

Whether it is an extraordinary display of culinary expertise or a cleverly edited internet stunt, the video has succeeded in capturing global attention and fuelling an ongoing debate about skill, practice and the power of viral content.