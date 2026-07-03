The NHRC has issued notices to UP officials after 12 bonded labourers were rescued from a factory in Muzaffarnagar. The victims were allegedly assaulted and held captive for 1.5 years. One labourer has died, and an investigation is ongoing.

NHRC Takes Cognisance of Bonded Labour in UP

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a report about 12 bonded labourers being assaulted in captivity and forced to work till midnight without sufficient food and wages for nearly one and a half years at a paper plate manufacturing factory in Mandi village in the Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh.

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One of the labourers managed to escape from the factory, and a complaint was filed with the Titawi Police Station, leading to the rescue of the other labourers. Their medical examination disclosed multiple injuries, including bruises, cuts, fractures and signs of prolonged physical abuse. According to the police, one person had also died. The investigations are on to ascertain if there were more deaths.

Commission Issues Directives for Inquiry

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights. Therefore, it has issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. It has also directed the Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate to inquire into the matter as per the Standard Operating Procedure of the Ministry of Labour and Employment and in light of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976. It has also directed immediate action for the registration of the labourers on the e-Shram Portal and as prescribed under the NHRC Advisory 2.0 dated 8th December 2021.

Victims Lured on Pretext of Employment

According to an alleged report carried on June 25, the victims belonged to different states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and a few from Nepal. They were lured from railway stations, bus stands and other public places on the pretext of providing employment, regular wages, food and accommodation. After reaching the factory, their mobile phones and identity documents were allegedly confiscated, preventing them from contacting their families. Pit bull dogs were used to intimidate the labourers and prevent them from escaping. (ANI)