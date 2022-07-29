'Not blaming anyone': AAP's Arvind Kejriwal over Singapore visit row

The Delhi Lt Governor previously denied the AAP government's request for the Chief Minister to travel to Singapore for the summit on August 1.

Amid the controversy over his trip to Singapore for the World Cities Summit, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday that it would have been ideal if he had been able to share with the world the work being done in India.

"It would have been great if I could have gone and made my point and shared with the world the work that is being done in India... "I'm not blaming anyone," he said.

The AAP chief's remarks come a day after the Delhi government, led by him, slammed the Centre for not allowing him to visit Singapore, claiming that the country and city had been humiliated.

The Delhi Chief Minister said he would meet with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at 4 pm on Friday.

On June 7, the AAP government sent the file to the Centre for permission for the CM's visit to the Lt Governor, which was returned on July 21.

"Not only was there too much delay by then, but the deadline for completing the travel formalities had also passed," the Delhi government said in a statement.

It also claimed that the Centre intended to prevent the Chief Minister from speaking at an international forum "about world-class work done in Delhi in health, education, and other fields."

"The Central Government's goal may have been achieved, but it is also responsible for the country's disgrace in the eyes of the global community," the statement claimed.

Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong invited Kejriwal to the "World Cities Summit" in June.

The Delhi Chief Minister had previously written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that it was "against the country's interest to prevent a Chief Minister from visiting such an important stage." The Lt Governor denied Kejriwal's request, stating that "this is the mayor's programme; the Chief Minister should not go into it."

However, the Delhi CM disagreed with the Lt Governor's 'advice' that he should not attend the Singapore conference, saying it would create "a funny situation and a practical logjam" if decisions on the country's constitutional authorities' foreign visits were made on such grounds.

