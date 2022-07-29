Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Not blaming anyone': AAP's Arvind Kejriwal over Singapore visit row

    The Delhi Lt Governor previously denied the AAP government's request for the Chief Minister to travel to Singapore for the summit on August 1.

    Not blaming anyone: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal over Singapore visit row - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 29, 2022, 2:44 PM IST

    Amid the controversy over his trip to Singapore for the World Cities Summit, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday that it would have been ideal if he had been able to share with the world the work being done in India.

    "It would have been great if I could have gone and made my point and shared with the world the work that is being done in India... "I'm not blaming anyone," he said.

    The AAP chief's remarks come a day after the Delhi government, led by him, slammed the Centre for not allowing him to visit Singapore, claiming that the country and city had been humiliated.

    The Delhi Chief Minister said he would meet with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at 4 pm on Friday.

    On June 7, the AAP government sent the file to the Centre for permission for the CM's visit to the Lt Governor, which was returned on July 21.

    "Not only was there too much delay by then, but the deadline for completing the travel formalities had also passed," the Delhi government said in a statement.

    It also claimed that the Centre intended to prevent the Chief Minister from speaking at an international forum "about world-class work done in Delhi in health, education, and other fields."

    "The Central Government's goal may have been achieved, but it is also responsible for the country's disgrace in the eyes of the global community," the statement claimed.

    The Delhi Lt Governor previously denied the AAP government's request for the Chief Minister to travel to Singapore for the summit on August 1.

    Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong invited Kejriwal to the "World Cities Summit" in June.

    The Delhi Chief Minister had previously written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that it was "against the country's interest to prevent a Chief Minister from visiting such an important stage." The Lt Governor denied Kejriwal's request, stating that "this is the mayor's programme; the Chief Minister should not go into it."

    However, the Delhi CM disagreed with the Lt Governor's 'advice' that he should not attend the Singapore conference, saying it would create "a funny situation and a practical logjam" if decisions on the country's constitutional authorities' foreign visits were made on such grounds.

    Also Read: Singapore govt withdraws its invitation, Delhi govt blames Centre for delay

    Also Read: AAP insults PM Modi for allegedly 'hijacking' tree plantation event

    Also Read: Delhi LG recommends CBI probe into Kejriwal govt's excise policy

     

     
    Last Updated Jul 29, 2022, 2:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bombay HC orders demolition of portions of 48 high rise structure near airport gcw

    Bombay HC orders demolition of portions of 48 high-rise structure near airport

    Delhi High Court directs Congress leaders to remove social media posts against Smriti Irani, daughter

    Delhi High Court directs Congress leaders to remove social media posts against Smriti Irani, daughter

    Sonia Gandhi Smriti Irani Parliament tiff: Congress, BJP lock horns

    Sonia-Smriti tiff: Congress, BJP lock horns; Parliament work hit

    4 luxury cars missing from Arpita Mukherjee s home ED claims it had huge cash gcw

    4 luxury cars missing from Arpita Mukherjee's home, ED claims it had huge cash

    SWR introduces five MEMU express special trains to reach Bengaluru airport; know details here - adt

    SWR introduces five MEMU express special trains to reach Bengaluru airport; know details here

    Recent Stories

    Monsoon Weddings: Here are some tips to style yourself during rainy season RBA

    Monsoon Weddings: Here are some tips to style yourself during rainy season

    Xavi is largely responsible - Jules Kounde on reason behind choosing Barcelona over Chelsea-ayh

    'Xavi is largely responsible' - Jules Kounde on reason behind choosing Barcelona over Chelsea

    Ek Villain Returns Twitter Review Fans call Mohit Suri multi starrer a nail biting film drb

    Ek Villain Returns Twitter Review: Fans call Mohit Suri's multi-starrer a 'nail biting' film

    Bombay HC orders demolition of portions of 48 high rise structure near airport gcw

    Bombay HC orders demolition of portions of 48 high-rise structure near airport

    Fans to blame for Cristiano Ronaldo missing Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid friendly snt

    Fans to blame for Ronaldo missing Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid friendly?

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon