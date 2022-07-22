Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi LG recommends CBI probe into Kejriwal govt's excise policy

    Officials noted that the study shows prima facie breaches of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010. There were also "deliberate and severe procedural errors" to offer "undue benefits to liquor licensees" following the tender, according to the officials.

    Delhi LG recommends CBI probe into Kejriwal govt s excise policy gcw
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 22, 2022, 1:10 PM IST

    A CBI investigation against the Kejriwal government's Excise Policy, 2021-22, has been requested due to suspected rule breaches and procedural deficiencies.  Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena proposed a CBI investigation into the chief secretary's report, which was filed earlier this month. Officials noted that the study shows prima facie breaches of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010.

    There were also "deliberate and severe procedural errors" to offer "undue benefits to liquor licensees" following the tender, according to the officials.

    "Minister In-Charge of the Excise Department, Manish Sisodia, took and got implemented important decisions/actions in breach of the statutory rules and the published Excise Policy, which had tremendous financial repercussions," Saxena said in a statement. He further accused Mr Sisodia of giving unfair financial favours to liquor licensees after the bids had been won, incurring the ex-chequer "vast losses."

    While BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa praised the decision, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the L-G was acting at the direction of the Centre. "Previously, the Centre attempted to halt the Delhi government's choices by working via the L-G. They had checked 400 files at the time but had found nothing. The current L-G has requested a CBI investigation based on the federal government's directive to accuse Manish Sisodia in a bogus case," Bhardwaj added.

    The new Excise policy 2021-22 went into effect on November 17 of last year, with private bidders awarded retail licences for 849 vends spread over the city divided into 32 zones.

    Many liquor outlets did not open since they were in non-confirming sections of the city. Municipal corporations, they said, had blocked many such vends. The BJP and Congress had strongly opposed the policy and had filed complaints with the L-G as well as government authorities seeking an investigation.

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2022, 1:10 PM IST
