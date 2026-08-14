A viral advertisement for a Rs 6.5 crore luxury flat in Mumbai has sparked outrage after a broker allegedly restricted the sale to vegetarians. The video triggered a fierce online debate, with critics calling the practice discriminatory and an example of "food apartheid."

A Mumbai real estate broker’s viral housing advertisement has sparked widespread outrage after he allegedly made it clear that non-vegetarians would not be allowed to purchase a luxury flat worth Rs 6.5 crore. The video, which has triggered a heated debate online, has once again brought the issue of dietary restrictions and alleged discrimination in Mumbai’s housing market into focus.

The controversial clip reportedly features a broker promoting a flat in a new high-rise in Tardeo, South Mumbai. During the property pitch, the broker states that the building is meant only for vegetarian buyers and indicates that people who consume non-vegetarian food would not be eligible to purchase a home there.

Check the viral video here:

The restriction immediately drew strong reactions on social media, with users questioning how a person's food choices could become a deciding factor in buying a property. The video was widely shared online, with critics calling the practice exclusionary and discriminatory. Some users described the restriction as an example of “food apartheid”, while others said such preferences have long existed in certain Mumbai housing societies.

Also Read: Viral Instagram Story | When AI Joins the Wedding: Mumbai Bride's ChatGPT Mehendi Design Wins Hearts

The controversy has revived a larger conversation around housing discrimination in Mumbai, where prospective tenants and buyers have, over the years, reported facing restrictions based on factors including food habits, religion, marital status and community background. Restrictions specifically targeting non-vegetarians have been a recurring subject of debate in the city.

According to reports, the property being discussed in the viral video carries a price tag of around Rs 6.5 crore, making the alleged dietary condition particularly striking for many social media users. Critics argued that once a buyer is spending such a substantial amount on a home, restrictions over what they can eat inside their own property raise serious questions about personal freedom and exclusion.

However, the incident also prompted a broader debate, with some people defending vegetarian-only housing communities as a matter of collective preference and lifestyle. Others strongly disagreed, arguing that dietary choices should not determine whether someone can buy or live in a home.

The viral advertisement has now reignited the debate over how far housing societies and property sellers can go in imposing lifestyle-based conditions on potential residents.

Also Read: Viral Post | Mumbai Founder Chose a Paid Getaway Over a Pay Cut—His Reason Is Winning Hearts