A Mumbai bride, Anusha Jain, found herself without a mehendi design just before her ceremony. At the last minute, she used ChatGPT to generate a personalized concept based on her love story, which the mehendi artist then brought to life. The unique AI-assisted mehendi later went viral on social media.

Last-minute shocks are common at weddings, and one Mumbai woman experienced just that. She noticed she had overlooked a crucial element just as she was ready to start her mehendi ceremony.

Rather than choosing a conventional design at the last minute, she relied on an unforeseen assistant. ChatGPT assisted in creating a customised mehendi idea that represented her wedding theme, family, and love story with only a few questions.

Mumbai-based content strategist Anusha Jain recently posted pictures of her bridal mehendi from her Jaipur wedding festivities. Many were astonished by the intricate artwork, but the way the concept came together drew even more attention.

Anusha claimed that just before her ghar ki mehendi ceremony, the anxiousness started. She remembered, "There was a lot happening because guests were arriving."

To avoid having to spend hours waiting for the henna to dry, she scheduled her mehendi for the day before the big wedding. Anusha recognised she hadn't chosen any design inspirations when Teena Tomer, a mehendi artisan from Jaipur, showed up and enquired.

“I didn’t want a conventional mehendi design, but I never got the time to shortlist references. It was all so last minute," she said. “She asked, ‘What should I make?’ and I was like, ‘Shit, main kya karoon?’ I was literally not prepared."

Anant Jain, her brother, recommended utilising ChatGPT at that point. "Why don't you use ChatGPT, Didi?" my brother said. And I thought, "What?" Anusha laughed as she spoke.

Together, they filled in the AI tool with information about the couple. They claimed that Anusha was from Mumbai, her husband was from Jaipur, they both had a passion for cuisine, and their wedding theme was "Around the World."

ChatGPT offered a number of suggestions that mirrored their shared trip in a matter of seconds. The ideas included a family crossword with the names of both families in the middle of her palms, an auto-rickshaw to symbolise Mumbai, an elephant for Jaipur, and the Mumbai airport to emphasise their frequent travel between the two cities.

“It had my name, my mom and dad’s names, Anant’s name, and Dikshant’s name in it," she said.

Although ChatGPT suggested the ideas, Anusha made it clear that the final design was possible because of the mehendi artist. “I should give her credit because she improvised it well," she said.

A LOOK AT THE VIRAL INSTAGRAM POST

The story later reached social media after a friend shared it online. It eventually led to an official collaboration post with ChatGPT on Instagram, where it received plenty of attention.