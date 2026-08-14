Ahead of India's 80th Independence Day, students from Ruqiya Public School and Madrassa Jamia Ruqiya Lil Banat in Udhampur, J&K, held a Tiranga Rally, paying tribute to freedom fighters and emphasising national unity and communal harmony.

Tiranga Rally in Udhampur

Students, particularly young girls, participated in a Tiranga Rally in the Udhampur district ahead of India's 80th Independence Day on August 15. The rally was jointly organised by Ruqiya Public School and Madrassa Jamia Ruqiya Lil Banat.

Students and residents participated in the event and carried the national flag as they paid tribute to the sacrifices made during India's freedom struggle.

Rizwana, a student of the Udhampur madrasa, appealed to people across the country to participate in Tiranga rallies and celebrate Independence Day. "I request all countrymen to participate in the Tiranga Rally and celebrate this 15th August like a festival. We have freedom today because of the sacrifices of our ancestors," she said.

The event also highlighted the contribution of people from different communities to India's freedom struggle.

A Tribute to Freedom Fighters

Raj Ali, Chairman of Ruqiya Public School and Charitable Trust, said that students and other participants had celebrated the occasion as a festival and remembered those who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom.

"On August 15, 1947, our country was liberated from the clutches of the British. Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs, everyone made sacrifices to secure this freedom," Ali said.

He said that the freedom enjoyed by people today was the result of the sacrifices made by previous generations. "It is thanks to these sacrifices that today, every single person in our country breathes the air of freedom," he said.

Ali also stressed the importance of remembering the contribution of freedom fighters and observing Independence Day with a festive spirit.

Emphasising National Unity

The rally brought together students from the school and madrasa, with young female students taking an active part in the celebrations.

Participants said that the occasion was an opportunity to honour the national flag and remember the sacrifices made during the freedom movement.

The organisers also emphasised the importance of national unity and communal harmony while observing Independence Day.

India will celebrate its 80th Independence Day on August 15, marking 79 years since the country gained independence from British rule in 1947. The Tiranga Rally in Udhampur was held as part of the celebrations ahead of the national day, with participants expressing their respect for the country and its freedom fighters. (ANI)