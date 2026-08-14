Ranchi Police filed an FIR against 300 unidentified persons, alleging 'anti-social elements' and not students, incited violence during a protest. The march was held by JPSC/JSSC aspirants over alleged exam irregularities.

FIR Registered Against 300 Unidentified Persons

Ranchi Police on Thursday have registered an FIR against approximately 300 unidentified persons in connection with the August 10 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march. Police allege that anti-social elements took advantage of the protest march and attempted to worsen the situation by pelting stones and attacking police personnel. They also said that the persons booked were not students but anti-social elements who took advantage of the students' protest march.

In the Vidhan Sabha gherao matter, Ranchi police have registered an FIR against approximately 300 unidentified persons. They are not students but anti-social elements who took advantage of the students' protest march and tried to worsen the situation by stone pelting and attacking police personnel. Only one FIR has been registered," as per the statement by Ranchi Police.

CID Raids Over Exam Irregularities

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand Crime Investigation Department (CID) has conducted raids at multiple locations across the state in connection with alleged irregularities in various competitive examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC).

Political Backlash and Protest Background

Further, Union Minister Nityanand Rai accused the Jharkhand government of ignoring the legitimate demands of students and trying to crush their movement. Speaking to the reporters, Rai said, "... Jharkhand government, including Congress, has committed a grave injustice against students. Their legitimate demands are being ignored. The Jharkhand government is trying to crush the student movement. Students' rights must be protected, and the genuine demands of the youth must be fulfilled."

Students Demand CBI Probe

On Monday, Jharkhand Police used lathis and water cannons to control the crowd during the 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march by JPSC and JSSC aspirants in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC-Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examinations.

The protesting aspirants have been demanding cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, a CBI probe into alleged irregularities, and reforms in the recruitment process. They have alleged that their demands have not been fully accepted by the state government. (ANI)