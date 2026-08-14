Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended a Shiv Mahapuran Katha in Dehradun, offered prayers to Lord Shiva and highlighted the role of spiritual events in preserving cultural traditions.

A religious atmosphere was present in Dehradun when Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended a Shiv Mahapuran Katha that was organized at a community hall in Defence Colony. As a part of the religious ceremony, Dhami prayed to Lord Shiva and prayed for the happiness, peace, prosperity, and well-being of the people of Uttarakhand.

The program was organized by Shri Radha Krishna Temple Committee, Defence Colony, and it was attended by many devotees and residents of the area.

CM Dhami Attends Shiv Mahapuran Katha

Chief Minister Dhami attended the religious program and conducted prayers to Lord Shiva. The organizers of the program, Katha Vyas and office-bearers of the Shri Radha Krishna Temple Committee felicitated Dhami at the program. Devotees attending the program added to the devotional environment and participated in the worship as they heard the religious discourse.

Dhami Stressed the Positive Role of Religious Events

Addressing the gathering, Dhami mentioned that events like the Shiv Mahapuran Katha can bring positivity and morals into society.

He mentioned that religious and cultural meets also serve as a means through which people maintain a connection with their cultural heritage. According to the Chief Minister, such programmes could also help introduce the younger generation to the spiritual traditions and cultural heritage of India. Emphasizing the need to pass on these traditions to the next generation and educate youth regarding their cultural values was also important.

Spiritual Heritage Forms Uttarakhand's Identity

The Chief Minister went on to mention the identity of Devbhoomi, where he highlighted the spiritual heritage and rich culture of Uttarakhand. Further, he stated that the government continues to make efforts in encouraging religious and cultural activities. Also, he made a connection between these traditions and social harmony, where such programmes can enhance harmony and good will among community members.

Attendees of the Religious Meet

Many devotees and residents attended the religious meet. The programme continued in a spiritual manner where prayers were offered and the holy text was narrated. He prayed for peace, prosperity and well-being of the people of Uttarakhand and also wished the organizers of the religious meet.