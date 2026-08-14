The Bar Council of India (BCI) has withdrawn an order concerning judicial internships after an emergency meeting. Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra confirmed no inquiry will take place, stating the goal is to prevent any obstacles for law students.

Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra on Friday clarified that an order issued concerning judicial internships has been completely withdrawn following an emergency meeting of the Council, and no inquiry will take place.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra emphasised that the primary intention of the BCI is to ensure that no law student faces obstacles or losses while securing internships in the judiciary. "An order was issued yesterday, but the Council's meeting was held immediately. The Council discussed it and said, 'No, there is no need for this'. Actually, the intention is that no student should face any loss in getting an internship in the judiciary. Sometimes, we have seen in the past that due to certain reasons, the judiciary posed obstacles for students regarding internships," he said.

BCI Prioritises Student Interests

The BCI Chairman pointed out that restrictions have previously been placed on judicial internships, such as shortening Supreme Court internship stays from a full week to just two days, often accompanied by further limitations. He added that the Council acted swiftly to prevent any negative fallout on the academic and professional trajectories of the students. "Earlier, students used to stay at the Supreme Court for a full week for their internships, but now restrictions have been imposed, and they can only stay for two days. Even within those two days, restrictions are sometimes applied. So, this was not appropriate from the perspective of student interests. Later, when these matters were discussed within the Council, and it was realised that there is no question of punishing students, the students were not at fault in this, and this would have a negative impact on the students' interests, that order was immediately withdrawn," he said.

"There will be no inquiry; there will be no inquiry whatsoever, nothing of the sort will happen. We have wished the students well for their bright futures," he added.

Furthermore, Mishra expressed commitment to fostering a harmonious relationship between the legal fraternity, the judiciary, and aspiring lawyers, ensuring that students can pursue their training smoothly and without hardship. "My belief is that students should not face any hardship during their internships. I will coordinate from everywhere so that the judiciary remains happy, the students remain happy, and no one suffers any loss. With this objective in mind, the order was completely withdrawn last night following the meeting. There will be no inquiry, and no blow will be dealt to the students' interests," he said.

Context of the Withdrawn Order

The latest order modifies the earlier BCI direction that had raised concerns over an alleged campaign at NALSAR relating to the proposed participation of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant in the university's convocation. The BCI had sought a factual inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the campaign and the persons allegedly involved in initiating or organising it. The inquiry is expected to help the Council determine whether any individual or group was responsible for conduct warranting further statutory examination.

The Council has now made it clear that the 2026 graduates as a whole should not be prevented from entering the legal profession merely because of allegations concerning the conduct of some individuals. The BCI's latest decision means that NALSAR's 2026 graduates can proceed with their enrolment before the State Bar Councils of their choice, while the factual inquiry into the controversy surrounding the convocation-related campaign will continue. (ANI)