A fire in a small shop in Greater Noida West killed one person and injured another due to smoke inhalation. The two were sleeping inside the shop. The fire was quickly controlled. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

One person died, and another was injured after a fire broke out at a small shop in the Bisrakh police station area of Greater Noida West. The incident was reported after a fire broke out at the shop where two people were sleeping at the time.

Following information about the blaze, the Fire Department immediately dispatched teams to the spot to control the fire and prevent the flames from spreading to nearby areas.

A total of seven fire tenders were sent to the location after the fire was reported. However, the blaze was brought under control quickly with the help of a single fire tender. As the fire was extinguished without requiring additional resources, the remaining fire tenders were not needed at the spot.

Victims Suffered Smoke Inhalation

The two people inside the shop were affected by smoke generated during the fire. They were not injured by the flames but suffocated after inhaling smoke inside the premises.

Both individuals were subsequently taken for medical treatment. One of them died during treatment, while the other person is currently reported to be out of danger.

Incident Highlights Safety Risks

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of people sleeping inside small commercial establishments, particularly in situations where a fire can quickly fill an enclosed space with smoke.

It also highlights the risks of sleeping inside commercial establishments with limited ventilation and restricted exit points. In such situations, even a relatively small fire can quickly fill the premises with smoke, leaving people inside with little time to escape.

It is advised that in case of a fire, those trapped inside should avoid inhaling smoke, stay as close to the floor as possible and immediately alert emergency services and people nearby.

Police Investigation Underway

Police officials reached the location and initiated necessary action following the incident. The authorities are also carrying out other required legal formalities in connection with the death and the fire.

Further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to the fire and whether any safety violations or other factors contributed to the incident. The situation was brought under control without the need for all the fire tenders that had been sent to the location. Police and other authorities continue to undertake the necessary proceedings in the case.