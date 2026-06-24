The NIA arrested two prime accused, Asfar Middya and Entajul Middya, in the 2022 West Bengal Amta bomb blast case. The blast occurred during illegal bomb manufacturing, killing one and injuring three. The bombs were meant to terrorise locals.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two prime accused in connection with the 2022 West Bengal Amta bomb blast that killed one of the makers and left three injured.

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According to a press release from the National Investigation Agency, Asfar Middya and Entajul Middya, both hailing from the Amta area of Howrah (Rural), were arrested on Tuesday night following the searches conducted at suspected hideouts of the accused at three locations.

Details of the Blast and Casualties

NIA said the arrested accused were identified as the prime accused as the crude bombs were being illegally manufactured near Chandrapur Bazar in Amta police station area on February 23, 2022 under their directions.

"Some of the bombs that were being manufactured had exploded, severely injuring Jahadhar Mollah, Mohabbat Mollah, Moinur Rahaman and Sk Maharam. Of these, Sk Maharam had later succumbed to his injuries," said the NIA in a statement.

NIA's Investigation and Further Actions

NIA, which took over investigations from the local police in April 2024, found that Asfar and Entajul were controlling the bomb manufacturing operation, and the bombs were intended for use to threaten and terrorise people in the area.

NIA further said it had earlier arrested four persons and chargesheeted them in the case (RC-08-2024/NIA/DLI) in which the probe is continuing. (ANI)