Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has warned party leaders of strict action for any negligence during the state's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign, amid reports of possible deletion of genuine voters' names from electoral rolls.

CM Warns Leaders Against Negligence in Voter Revision

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday instructed ministers, MLAs, MPs, and constituency in-charges to remain vigilant amid reports of the possible deletion of genuine voters' names from electoral rolls during the state's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign, an official CMO release said.

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Addressing party leaders during a Zoom meeting on the SIR campaign, CM Reddy warned of strict action against any party leaders who fail to actively implement the exercise, stressing that negligence would not be tolerated. "The SIR issue is a very serious matter. Some leaders are being negligent about the SIR," Reddy said, adding that he would not remain a silent spectator if the party suffered due to the inaction of its leaders.

Directives to Intensify Outreach Efforts

The Chief Minister said he had already received district-wise reports on SIR awareness meetings and directed party functionaries to intensify outreach efforts. He instructed leaders to organise more awareness programmes and entrusted in-charge ministers with greater responsibility to ensure the success of the campaign.

Protecting Voting Rights and Setting a Deadline

Emphasising the importance of protecting the voting rights of the poor, Reddy said that the loss of voter registration could adversely affect access to other welfare-linked documents and benefits. He reiterated that all leaders must strictly follow party directives and warned that constituency in-charges who fail to implement instructions would be replaced.

"We will not tolerate any negligence and are observing the performance of the in-charges for 10 days," the Chief Minister said, setting a 10-day deadline for leaders to demonstrate effective implementation of the campaign.

Appeal to Sarpanches for Village-Level Awareness

Reddy also appealed to party-affiliated sarpanches to organise SIR-related programmes and create awareness among villagers about the revision process.

According to an official release from the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Chief Minister directed party leaders to ensure that no genuine voter is left out during the Special Intensive Revision exercise.