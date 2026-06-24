SP MP Rajeev Rai will send a legal notice to UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar for 'misinformation' about an alleged party split. Rajbhar claimed Rai met Amit Shah, which Rai denies, stating no MP will leave the Akhilesh Yadav-led party.

SP MP threatens legal action over 'misinformation'

Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai on Wednesday said that he would send a legal notice to Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar for spreading "misinformation" regarding an alleged split within the Akhilesh Yadav-led party.

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Speaking to ANI, Rai stated, "I am going to send a legal notice to OP Rajbhar for the wrong information he spread against me. Not even one of our MPs will leave. If SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav asks us, each MP of our party will bring five BJP MLAs into the Samajwadi Party."

Rajbhar's Allegations

Last week, Rajbhar claimed that a meeting had taken place between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Rajeev Rai, alleging that the Ghosi MP would lead a faction to split from the Samajwadi Party.

On Friday, Rajbhar launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), targeting its leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ramgopal Yadav, accusing him of considering "Rajbhar and Maurya" being inferior to Yadavs. He further asserted that the SP will "split", adding that the "rebellion" would draw leadership from "the land of 'Rebel Ballia' itself, because a Brahmin can forget everything! But not humiliation." His statement is being seen as a possible reference to Ballia MP Sanatan Pandey, the Samajwadi Party's sole Lok Sabha representative from the district.

Earlier, there were allegations of insult to the Brahmin community during a SP conference.

"The entire Bahujan Samaj has seen and heard the words used by arrogant Ramgopal Yadav for Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and me. Ramgopal Yadav has always considered Rajbhar and Maurya inferior to Yadavs. They keep separate utensils for us in their houses," Rajbhar posted on X.

"The party will split...the national president of the remaining party will be the real uncle, because only he can rebuild the party again. The other arrogant uncle will go from professor to primary school master, and Akhilesh ji's 'Shiv' uncle will make it a reality," he added.

"Didn't the Moradabad MP show up at the PDA event, huh? 'Got beaten by Ahir,' 'Got beaten by the minority'. Now everyone's keeping their distance from SP. The MP refused, right? Later, she must be saying she wasn't informed, didn't get the notice, and it was hidden from her. Is that really what happened?" Rajbhar quipped. (ANI)