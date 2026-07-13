A quiet late-night stroll outside Bengaluru's iconic Vidhana Soudha has ignited a fresh online debate over women's safety in Indian cities, after a Noida woman shared her experience of walking freely at 2 am without fear.

A quiet late-night stroll outside Bengaluru's iconic Vidhana Soudha has ignited a fresh online debate over women's safety in Indian cities, after a Noida woman shared her experience of walking freely at 2 am without fear. The viral Instagram video, posted by Shalini, captures her and her friend Anuja walking along the nearly deserted roads surrounding the brightly illuminated Vidhana Soudha. Their candid conversation prompted discussion on how safe Indian cities truly feel for women after dark.

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As the two friends stroll through the empty streets, Shalini points out that it is around 2 am and says they feel completely at ease despite the silence around them. She says she would never have felt comfortable taking a similar walk in Noida due to safety concerns.

Praising Bengaluru's atmosphere, Shalini says the city gives women the confidence to step outside late at night without constantly worrying about harassment or unwanted attention. Gesturing towards the quiet roads, she remarks that their walk feels as casual as an evening outing rather than one taking place in the middle of the night.

Anuja jokes that while Bengaluru may earn high marks for safety, Noida has one clear advantage—its traffic is far easier to navigate. Shalini laughs off the comparison, saying traffic is a small price to pay for the peace of mind that comes with feeling safe in public spaces.

The conversation concludes with Shalini admitting she would gladly relocate from Noida to Bengaluru if it meant enjoying that same sense of security. For her, the freedom to walk outside without constantly looking over one's shoulder outweighs any inconvenience the city may have.

The video has gone viral, with many users echoing Shalini's views and applauding Bengaluru for making them feel safer during late-night hours. Others, however, urged caution, pointing out that perceptions of safety vary from person to person and across different neighbourhoods, making it difficult to draw sweeping conclusions based on a single experience.