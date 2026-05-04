A man in Noida was allegedly assaulted by his friends after he denied them a place to stay in his room. According to the police, a case has been registered on the victim's complaint, and one of the accused has been arrested.

A man was allegedly assaulted by his friends after he refused to let them stay at his room in the Phase 3 police station area of Noida, police said on Sunday.

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RK Gautam, ADCP Central Noida Zone, said, "Tonight, three friends of a young man came to stay at his room in the Phase 3 police station area. When the young man refused, he was assaulted by his friends. A case has been registered based on the victim's complaint"

One Arrested, Legal Proceedings Underway

He further added that one is arrested and a legal proceeding is underway. "One accused has been arrested. Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused. Other legal proceedings are underway," he added.

Police have registered a case and launched further investigation into the matter. (ANI)